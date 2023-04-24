The 3A East baseball title chase went down to the wire this season.
Three teams battled for the championship, with Snowflake entering the Monday, April 24 finale in control of its own destiny with a home game against Show Low. A win and the Lobos claim the 3A East crown.
A Snowflake win and the Lobos (12-4 overall, 7-2 3A East) claim the 3A East crown. A Show Low win and both teams finish 7-3 in region play. And if Blue Ridge was able to beat Holbrook at home on Monday, that would make for a three-way tie for first in the region.
Snowflake, No. 16 in Friday’s 3A rankings, put itself in position to win the title outright with a 15-3 triumph over Holbrook on April 19 and a 17-0 win over No. 24 Blue Ridge (7-9, 6-3) on Friday.
Brennan Bryant pitched a five-inning four-hit shutout against Blue Ridge and double and drove in four runs. The Lobos pounded out 12 hits. Easton Butler doubled twice and drove in three runs and Braden Frost and Kenyan Bryant both had two hits and two RBI. Ashton Munger added two hits, including a double, an RBI and four runs and Skip Bawden had two hits and three runs. Brevin Matthews reached three times with a double and two of the 10 walks the Lobos drew.
No. 20 Show Low (10-7, 6-3) beat visiting Snowflake 11-4 on April 13. The Cougars avenged a 10-0 loss to Blue Ridge in Show Low on April 8 that left them 2-2 in the region with a 10-5 triumph in Lakeside on Wednesday to create the three-team logjam atop of the 3A East. The Cougars’ four-game 3A East winning streak ended with a 11-7 loss at home to Winslow on Thursday. But Show Low came back to win at Blue Ridge.
Preston Power had three hits and drove in a run and Nolan Hatch tripled twice and drove in three to lead Show Low’s 11-hit attack against the Yellowjackets. Tyson Threadgill added two hits, including a double, driving in one. Cutter Seeley doubled and drove in three.
Threadgill allowed just a walk in two scoreless innings of relief to finish the game on the mound for Show Low in relief of starter Landon Erikson, who threw five innings.
The Cougars scored in each of the first four innings, erupting for six runs in the fourth to go ahead 10-0 before the home team answered with four in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth.
Show Low lost a 4-1 non-region game at San Tan Foothills on Saturday.
