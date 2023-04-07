Don’t be surprised at any score you see between 3A East baseball teams the rest of the season.
Tuesday was a day of upsets if you put much stock in rankings, as No. 32 Blue Ridge (April 1 3A rankings) beat No. 9 Snowflake 5-1 in Lakeside and No. 23 Winslow beat No. 16 Show Low 15-4 at Winslow.
That left four teams within a game of first in the region standings on Tuesday night.
Of course, so many games remain over the final two and half weeks of the regular season.
At Blue Ridge, the Yellow Jackets won for just the second time in seven ranking games. However, BR boasts a 2-1 3A East record, leaving the Jackets tied with Snowflake (2-1) and Winslow (7-4, 3-2 3A East) for the top spot in the region standings.
Snowflake entered the first of five consecutive away games with a 6-1 record in ranking games. The Lobos were to play at Winslow on Thursday, before playing another road game at Holbrook at 2:30 p.m. today (April 7).
The Lobos play at Payson (1-2 3A East) at 6 p.m. on Monday and at Show Low (5-3, 1-1 3A East), at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
The Lobos end the season with five straight on their home field, where they are 3-1 this year. They start the 11-day five-game homestand against Thatcher at 1:30 p.m. on April 14.
Show Low is the fourth team that’s started strong. But the Cougars still had eight region games to play as of Tuesday.
SL was set to start a four-game homestand that included contests with Payson on Thursday, Blue Ridge at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Holbrook at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 and the rematch with the Lobos.
Payson’s 18-8 win at Blue Ridge in its last region game shows the Longhorns can even their 3A East record in a hurry and go from there.
