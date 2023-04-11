Brook Perkins knew it could take time for her Snowflake softball team to start putting it all together.
It looks like the Lobos may now be reaching the level the first-year head coach knew they could.
Everything came together for Snowflake on Friday night in Payson.
Snowflake pounded out 21 hits and played great defense to back the two-hit pitching of Jordyn Bryant in a 22-0 five-inning 3A East softball victory over the Longhorns (7-4), who were No. 14 in the April 7 3A rankings and battling for first place in the 3A East. The No. 20 Lobos didn’t commit any errors and improved to 6-6 in ranking games and 4-3 in the 3A East, while knocking Payson down to 4-2 in the region.The Longhorns trail first-place Holbrook (3-0).
The Lobos avenged a 3-2 loss against Payson at Snowflake on March 23.
The coach said it’s great to see the improvements the players have made during an up-and-down kind of season.
“We started off a little rough, a little shaky, but our girls are learning to trust each other again and learning to play as a team and that’s where I’ve noticed a big difference,” Perkins said. “I’m finally seeing that adjustment that our girls needed to make and I can’t be prouder of them.”
It’s good timing.
“Just in time for (the state tournament),” Perkins said. “That’s what we’re pushing for, and that’s what our girls are feeling tonight. That’s why they’re excited because it’s finally clicking for them. We’re finally seeing that other side.”
Snowflake has scored at least 10 runs in half its 12 ranking games. It’s the second time in the last three games and fourth time in 12 ranking games this season that the Lobos scored at least 20 runs. Snowflake won 24-0 at Blue Ridge on April 4. Bryant threw a two-hit shutout in that one, as well.
Perkins knows about winning. She pitched on four state championship teams at Joseph City and went on to play college softball. Dustin Hennis is her assistant coach.
Against Blue Ridge, Kloah Ulberg had three of Snowflake’s 15 hits, including a home run, and drove in six runs. Ulberg had another three hits against Payson. But it was Livi Schneider who did the most damage, as the shortstop went 4-for-5 with a home run and two triples and drove in four. Graycee Skousen added four hits. Mikelle Abbott delivered three hits, including a pair of triples, and drove in six. LillieAnn Hollom collected three hits and three RBI and Brynlee Bryant added two hits.
Hollom said the players have put in the work to improve.
“Coach gave us what to work on and we’ve been working really hard,” the team captain said. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re pulling through. We’re working together now. Our plan is to win the rest of our games and get in the playoffs.”
The catcher is in her fourth year on the varsity team, although COVID-19 led to the cancellation of her freshman season in 2020. She said she and her teammates were ready for the rematch with Payson, but it took them an inning to get comfortable with their plate discipline.
“Last game (vs. Payson), it was a rough one,” Hollom said. “First inning we struggled a little bit (tonight). We saw that rise-ball and usually we struggle against rise-balls. But tonight, we came out and fixed it and we got on. We stayed off the rise-balls and we looked down and obviously we came out on top.”
She said communication and the bond the team has formed have been the keys for the Lobos.
Snowflake has six games remaining. The Lobos host Safford at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, play at Show Low at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 and host Thatcher at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. In the final week, Snowflake plays at Alchemy before closing with home games against Holbrook at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 and Blue Ridge at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
The roster includes seniors Hollom, Rylee Finch and Kadee and Kenzie Penrod; juniors J. Bryant, Schneider, Ulberg, Abbott, Haylee Doyle and Josie Lyman; sophomores Skousen, B. Bryant and Chelsea Caskey; and freshmen Kloe Burden, Riley Perkins and Taya Schneider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!