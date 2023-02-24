The referee (above) raises Snowflake sophomore Devin Kinlicheenie’s arm after he won the Div. 3 215-pound state championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 18. Below, Devin Kinlicheenie (second from left) with (from left to right) his father, brother Troy and brother Terrell holding the Navajo flag.
The referee (above) raises Snowflake sophomore Devin Kinlicheenie’s arm after he won the Div. 3 215-pound state championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Saturday, Feb. 18. Below, Devin Kinlicheenie (second from left) with (from left to right) his father, brother Troy and brother Terrell holding the Navajo flag.
A large majority of Devin Kinlicheenie’s wins come by pin.
And most of them happen quick. He doesn’t need to even think about if he prefers the up, down or neutral position in the second and third periods because he ends it in the first two-minute period.
So, it was fitting that he capped a perfect season with another first-period victory.
But this was different.
Twenty-eight seconds into his match with Gilbert American Leadership Academy’s Dalton Layden, it was over.
Well, 28 seconds of action. The delay that followed lasted several minutes as officials talked among themselves and with coaches from both teams.
Eventually, Layden was officially disqualified.
The senior seemed shocked by the call that came shortly after he quickly took Kinlicheenie to the mat. But instead of trying for a shocking pin of the unbeaten sophomore, he was walking around the mat objecting to the ruling that he used one of his hands to grab Kinlicheenie illegally and in disbelief that his state title bid was over.
The match was halted as Kinlicheenie and his father, Snowflake volunteer assistant coach Celestine Kinlicheenie, complained about what they said Layden did. The controversial call enraged Gilbert ALA supporters and left others dazed and confused.
It also left Kinlicheenie as the 215-pound champion.
“That’s not the way I wanted to win, but that’s all on him,” Kinlicheenie said.
“The only person that’s going to beat me is myself.”
The Snowflake sophomore closed out a dominant season at 49-0 after placing sixth as a freshman.
He pinned Estrella Foothills’ Edgar Roberts in the first round and Salpointe Catholic junior Orlando Gonzalez in the second round before winning 11-8 over Prescott senior Landen Francis in the semifinals.
Kinlicheenie joins his older brother as a state champion. Terrell Kinlicheenie won the 132 title as a senior last year.
His brother, Troy, a junior, finished fifth at 132 after taking third at 126 as a sophomore.
They both helped him prepare for this year, as did his other brother, and his father. They all helped him prepare to wrestle in this year’s state tournament like he wished he had as a freshman.
“I worked so hard in the summer,” he said. “My (three brothers), they all helped me and my dad, especially. He works so hard.”
Sahuarita won the Division 3 team title with 205 points. Snowflake (45) finished 14th, Payson (38) 17th and Show Low (26) 22nd.
Freshman Gage Palace (43-8) finished third at 113 to lead three Payson medal winners. Seniors Sal Sellis (175) and Jimmy Johnson (190) both placed fifth.
Show Low junior Zemira Wilhelm finished fifth at 130 to cap a 52-5 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!