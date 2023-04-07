Snowflake’s Kloah Ulberg (above) positions to try and tag out Round Valley’s Tycee Walker at third base during the Elks’ win over the Lobos on April 1. At right, Round Valley’s Macie Soderquist catches a ball off the bat of Snowflake’s Kadee Penrod at the fence in the fifth inning.
Snowflake’s Kloah Ulberg (above) positions to try and tag out Round Valley’s Tycee Walker at third base during the Elks’ win over the Lobos on April 1. At right, Round Valley’s Macie Soderquist catches a ball off the bat of Snowflake’s Kadee Penrod at the fence in the fifth inning.
Macie Soderquist blasted three home runs and Allyson Muth hit another as host Round Valley snapped a 10-year winless streak against Snowflake with a 13-3 softball triumph at Round Valley on Saturday, April 1.
The offense powered the defending state champions to victory in a sloppy game that featured a combined 19 errors (10 by Round Valley, nine by Snowflake).
Muth was coming off a shutout against Sanders Valley the previous day. The Lobos were patient at the plate and crowded the bases throughout the game, but Muth was able to sidestep the big inning with either a strikeout or great defensive play. Snowflake stranded 13 baserunners. Round Valley stranded 10 runners.
Muth belted her round-tripper in the sixth and drove in two runs in the game that ended after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
But it was Soderquist who led the offense. The senior didn’t have a homer entering the game but the senior saw the ball well and drove it out of the park over and over again, driving in four.
She also made an outstanding over-the-head catch at the fence in center field to end a fifth-inning Snowflake rally and strand two runners.
The No. 4 (April 4 2A rankings) Elks were able to pull off their first win over the Lobos since 2013.
Round Valley coach Darin Emerald shared that he feels the team is in a good position heading down the final stretch of the season. The weather has limited his team’s time practicing on the diamond and working out some of the hiccups they have had fielding the ball. He hopes to resolves those issues as the weather warms up and they get out of the dome and onto the field.
He also feels that the Elks are close enough to make a push to move up even higher in the state rankings to earn a better seed for the 2A state tournament. They moved up two spots in Tuesday’s rankings from the No. 6 position they held going into the Snowflake game.
Round Valley showed how competitive it is when it suffered its only loss in games counting in the rankings by a 7-6 score at Benson on March 29. Benson was No. 2 in last week’s rankings but slipped to No. 5 in Tuesday’s rankings.
Emerald feels that losing a close game to really good competition in the division helps his team understand how they need to get better and also know how they stack up against the competition.
Round Valley entered this week with seven games remaining. They were scheduled to play a 2A North game at Pinon on April 3 and a non-region game at No. 11 (April 4) St. Johns on April 5. That leaves five games remaining, starting with a region game at Many Farms on Tuesday, April 11 and closing with a region home game against St. Johns on April 21.
That second game against St. Johns could decide the 2A North title. The Redskins carried a 4-0 region record into this week, while Round Valley, the defending region champion, and Many Farms were both 2-0.
Snowflake senior catcher LillieAnn Hollom threw out three runners at third base. She caught two of them leaning a little too far off the bag after a pitch, and the other trying to advance past second. Hollom also led the Lobos with two hits.
No. 20 (April 4) Snowflake carried a 4-5 record in games counting in the state rankings into this week, with 3A East games at Blue Ridge on April 4, at Winslow on April 6 and at Payson tonight (April 7) at 6 o’clock. The Lobos have six more games, closing at home against Blue Ridge on April 20.
