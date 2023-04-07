Macie Soderquist blasted three home runs and Allyson Muth hit another as host Round Valley snapped a 10-year winless streak against Snowflake with a 13-3 softball triumph at Round Valley on Saturday, April 1.

The offense powered the defending state champions to victory in a sloppy game that featured a combined 19 errors (10 by Round Valley, nine by Snowflake).

