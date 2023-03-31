Spring sports teams face uncertainty with the weather making life difficult for players, coaches, fans and athletic directors.
Softball season is heating up as teams are now in region play, with some games rescheduled after earlier postponements because of wet weather.
So everyone is hoping we’ve gotten most of the rain and snow we’ll get over the next couple of months with a dwindling number of open dates to reschedule games.
The 3A East features several teams with high expectations, including Payson and Show Low, who meet in a rescheduled game at Payson at 6 p.m. today (March 31) a day after the Longhorns travel to Blue Ridge to take on the Yellow Jackets.
Blue Ridge opened region play at home against Winslow on Tuesday, March 28. The Yellow Jackets host Chino Valley in a non-region game at 3:30 p.m. today (March 31), before returning to region play at Show Low at 11 a.m. on Saturday (April 1).
Blue Ridge (2-2 ranking games) opened at #30 in the 3A rankings that debuted on Tuesday (March 28) but the Jackets hope to move up as they get healthier. Terri Goklish, one of six seniors on the roster, missed several games because of injury but looks to be back in action at a good time.
Payson (4-2 ranking games) stood at #14 in the initial rankings after opening 3A East play with a 3-2 win at #23 Snowflake (3-3) on March 23. Show Low is 3-1 in ranking games and #19. The Cougars won the lower bracket in the Gracie Lee Haught Classic at Payson on March 17-18.
Sabino, #1 in the rankings, won the upper division at the GLH Classic.
Snowflake is 1-1 in the region after knocking off Winslow 16-2 on March 21 and losing to Payson. The Lobos were scheduled to play at Holbrook on March 29, host Show Low on March 30 and play a non-region game at Round Valley on April 1.
They face 3A East road games at Blue Ridge April 4, Winslow April 6 and Payson April 7.
Round Valley (5-0) debuted at #3 in the 2A rankings and St. Johns (3-2) was #9. Mogollon (3-1) stood at #8 in the 1A rankings.
