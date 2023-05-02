Some save the best for last.
Snowflake’s track and field team hosted the Last Chance Invitational to give teams and athletes a final chance on the mountain to qualify for the divisional meet.
Divisional meets are new this season. Most White Mountain and Rim Country area schools compete in Division 4, with a few in Division 5. Both the Division 4 and Division 5 meets are at Mesa Red Mountain High School today (May 5) and Saturday.
The top athletes at each divisional meet, advance to the AIA State Championships on May 12-13 at Mesa Community College, where the best athletes no matter the size of the school, compete against each other.
The Snowflake meet, held April 26, had the flavor of a final meet where teams kept some athletes already qualified either out of events, or trying to qualify for other events. It also incorporated a watermelon relay, and concluded with a tribute to the senior athletes for the participating teams.
Many area athletes turned in outstanding performances and either personal or school records.
Jacey Perkins broke the Show Low school record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.92 seconds. She also set a personal record (PR) in the 300 hurdles (47.00). The Blue Ridge girls 4x400 relay team of Katelyn Knippers, Lydia Szabo, Clara Oldham and Leilani Hamblin broke the school record with a time of 4:08.94.
The Round Valley boys 4x800 relay team of Jonathon M, Gabriel James, Kevin Flores and Dallon Walker broke the school record with a time of 8:17.35.
Snowflake’s Lily Lundberg won the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Snowflake’s Mason Mortenson had a PR in the pole vault (14-2) and he followed that up by winning the high jump.
Benson’s Riann Cluff, formerly of Show Low and Round Valley, beat her PR, clearing 10-0 in the pole vault. Blue Ridge’s Ashlyn Smith and Thea Nilsen took first and second, respectively, in the girls javelin. Show Low’s Cora Stock won the discus and teammate Cain Trimble pushed his PR shot put to 52-11, which leads Div. 4.
You can find additional performance information for both the schools and athletes on az.milesplit.com.
Many area athletes are ranked at the top of their events. Look for many of these athletes to find high levels of success at the division championship and qualify for the new state championship meet.
Previously, all four divisional state meets were held together over two days at Mesa CC. Now, Divisions 4 and 5 (today-Saturday at Mesa Red Mountain) and Divisions 2 and 3 (today-Saturday at Glendale Deer Valley) will hold their meets at the same location at the same time, while the Division 1 meet is held by itself, (Thurs., May 4 and Sat., May 6).
From those divisional meets, in general, the top six qualifiers qualify to compete at state.
To help facilitate this change, the AIA increased the number of divisions for track from four to five this season. Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Payson, Show Low and Snowflake compete in Division 4, with St Johns, Round Valley and Mogollon in Division 5.
