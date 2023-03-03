I have always fancied myself a cardinal.
But in my heart – I’m more a pygmy nuthatch.
And the older I get – the more that seems OK.
This thought came to me this morning sitting on the back porch watching the bird feeder – my breath a cloud, which merged with the steam coming up off my coffee cup.
Mr. and Mrs. Northern Cardinal had just made their appearance.
He had dressed for the occasion: Brilliant red feathers, tinged like a prince of the church by the carotenoid pigments in his food – mostly seeds with a dash of insects.
I mean, he’s gorgeous. Orange-red bill, big as a robin, long flashy tail, an imperious, angry-bird look – and that ridiculous, splendid crest. He should look vain and foolish – like a punk rocker in a tuxedo. But somehow, he pulls it off.
Moreover — he’s got a wonderful call. I could never carry a tune in a bucket.
His wife is more buff – a yellow, reddish, grayish brown. She has the same striking bill, her crest an understated flush red.
They mate for life. He cements the bond by feeding her mushed up insects – beetles, cicadas and grasshoppers and such. They remain together ’til death do them part. This is touching. But inquisitive scientists with their little DNA kits have concluded that something like 10% to 35% of the chicks they will raise together are sired by some other red-crested Romeo. This is perhaps understandable considering that they turn out two to four batches of chicks every year. A girl’s got to have a little variety in the midst of so much begatting. But they’re fanatical parents. The male will keep frantically feeding one batch of chicks while the female moves on to incubate the nest clutch of eggs.
For the longest time, I assumed they migrated – reasoning that the brilliant red of their feathers was a strategy for finding one another in the jungle foliage. Not so. They’re year-rounders. The color’s just ego – thumbing their orange beaks at the cats and Cooper’s hawks. And I’ve gained respect for them for sticking around – and coping with the winters. They shift elevations – but don’t take on long-distance flights of the true migrants.
So I’ve always inclined toward the cardinal – beautiful, bold. All the other birds at the feeder make way for him.
Of course, I’ve never pulled it off – except maybe in the obsessive feeding of children.
These days – I’m more drawn to the pygmy nuthatch.
Please, spare me the height jokes.
I’m talking character here.
The pygmy nuthatch lives mostly in the ponderosa pine forests – and the other long-needled conifers atop the Rim and all the way up to 10,000 feet on the tallest peaks of Arizona.
They’re comical flits – hopping up and down on the creviced bark of the giant pines – head pointed up, head pointed down – it don’t matter. They’re black, gray and brown with a ridiculous sliver of a beak – and a third the size of the lordly cardinal.
But they’re tough little buggers. They spend the winter in a freezing world, cloaked in snow. This requires strategy. So they spend the warm days of summer grabbing seeds and hiding them in the cracks of the bark of the trees they patrol for insects. They hammer those seeds into crevices and mere flakes of bark. When it comes time to eat the seeds in the seedless, bugless depths of winter – they hammer them open with their needle of a bill.
They nest in natural cavities in trees – sometimes left behind by woodpeckers. Sometimes, they enlarge those cavities – which they line with bark shreds, fine moss, grass, fur, wool, snakeskin, feathers and silken cocoons. They also use the same stuff to seal up leaks in the cavity – making their home snug and waterproof.
Now, here’s what really won me over. They’re often cooperative breeders – which means two or three of their young sons from previous years will stick around and help feed their siblings. The parents will go up against squirrels who may try to steal the nest cavity – swaying from side to side trying to look threatening. Seems like it would give the squirrel a good laugh – but who can fathom the secret fears of squirrels?
But how do they survive the winter – with a normal body temperature of 100 degrees and the temperature zero outside?
They cooperate. Some 150 birds may crowd into a single nest cavity – stacked in an intricate set of squares, triangles and diamonds – layer on layer of birds. Then they let their body temperature drop – a controlled hypothermia.
Now, here’s my favorite thing about them.
They serve the forest.
The ponderosa pines have a mortal enemy in the form of the bark beetle.
For decades, the Forest Service would pay loggers extra to cut down the standing dead snags – convinced that the tall snags would draw lightning strikes and start fires.
Eventually – someone thought to wonder what role the snags play in forest ecology. Turns out, if you cut down the snags, the pygmy nuthatches have nowhere to huddle through the winter. And this means bark beetle infestations increase – since you don’t have those flocks of nuthatches spending all year searching for bugs – including beetle larva hidden in their chambers just beneath the bark. So after discovering the invaluable services rendered by the huddled masses of nuthatches – Forest Service logging prescriptions now leave the snags.
I have to confess – in my youth, I yearned for bold crests and a flash of red.
But these days, I appreciate any critter who can convince teenagers to stick around and feed the chicks – serving the forest in the process.
I ain’t got no crest.
But I think maybe I have a little nuthatch in me.
