Friday, March 17
Baseball
Winslow at Payson, 6 p.m.
Alchesay at River Valley Route 66 Tournament
Softball
Blue Ridge, Payson, Show Low at Payson Gracie Haught Classic
Round Valley at West Valley Invitational
Saturday, March 18
Baseball
Alchesay at River Valley Route 66 Tournament
Snowflake at Gilbert Christian, 1 p.m.
Softball
Blue Ridge, Payson, Show Low at Gracie Haught Classic at Payson
Alchesay at Chinle (2), 10:45 a.m.
Round Valley at West Valley Invitational
Monday, March 20
Baseball
Holbrook at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Globe at Payson, 6 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Veritas Prep at Payson, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Baseball
Round Valley at Northland Prep, 3 p.m.
Mogollon at Superior, 3:30 p.m.
Winslow at Snowflake, 3:30 p.m.
Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Show Low at Payson, 6 p.m.
Softball
Mogollon at Superior (2), 1:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 2 p.m.
Winslow at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Northland Prep, 3 p.m.
Show Low at Payson, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 22
Baseball
Alchesay at Chinle, 12:45 p.m.
Pinon at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m.
Safford at Snowflake, 3:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Morenci, 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Fountain Hills at Payson, 4 p.m.
Softball
Safford at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
Pinon at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Morenci, 4 p.m.
Holbrook at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
Baseball
Sanders Valley at Round Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Holbrook at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Winslow at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Desert Mountain, 4 p.m.
Golf
Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake at Tommie Medina at Safford Mount Graham GC
Softball
Alchesay, Mogollon, St. Johns at Chandler Prep Epic Tourneys Classic at Rose Mofford
Payson at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
Winslow at Blue Ridge, 3 p.m.
Sanders Valley at Round Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Baseball
Greyhills at Round Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
Softball
Alchesay, Mogollon, St. Johns at Chandler Prep Epic Tourneys Classic at Rose Mofford
Greyhills at Round Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Show Low, Fountain Hills, Holbrook at Chaparral Pines, Payson, 2 p.m.
Track
Alchesay, Mogollon, Round Valley, Show Low, St. Johns at Mogollon Invitational
Blue Ridge, Payson, Round Valley, Snowflake at Chandler Rotary Invitational
Show Low at Willie Williams Classic, Tucson
Saturday, March 25
Baseball
Pima at Round Valley, 12 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Thatcher, 1 p.m.
Chino Valley at Show Low, 1 p.m.
Williams at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Softball
Blue Ridge at Thatcher, 1 p.m.
Chino Valley at Show Low, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Baseball
St. Johns at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Snowflake at Page, 3:30 p.m.
Show Low at Globe, 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Mountainside at Payson, 4 p.m.
Softball
St. Johns at Holbrook, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
Baseball
St. Johns at Greyhills, 3:30 p.m.
Mogollon at Joseph City, 4 p.m.
Payson at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Softball
St. Johns at Greyhills, 3:30 p.m.
Mogollon at Joseph City, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
Baseball
Round Valley at Benson, 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Mohave at Payson, 4 p.m.
Golf
Snowflake, Valley Christian at Whirlwind Golf Club, 3 p.m.
Payson, Scottsdale Christian, Scottsdale Prep at McCormick Ranch, 3:45 p.m.
Softball
Snowflake at Holbrook, 2 p.m.
Round Valley at Benson, 4 p.m.
Winslow at Payson, 6 p.m.
Track
Blue Ridge at Valley Christian Early Qualifier
Thursday, March 30
Baseball
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Round Valley, St. Johns at Chandler Prep Epic Tournament Classic
Payson, Show Low, Snowflake at Estella Foothills Wolves Classic
Softball
Rock Point at Mogollon (2), 2 p.m.
Show Low at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
Payson at Blue Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
St. Johns at Sedona Red Rock, 3:45 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Baseball
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Round Valley, St. Johns at Chandler Prep Epic Tournament Classic
Payson, Show Low, Snowflake at Estrella Foothills Wolves Classic
Beach Volleyball
Notre Dame Prep at Payson, 4 p.m.
Golf
Blue Ridge, Payson, Show Low, Snowflake at Kingman Academy Tigers Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs
Softball
Chino Valley at Blue Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Track
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake, St. Johns at Joseph City Invitational
Saturday, April 1
Baseball
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Round Valley, St. Johns at Chandler Prep Epic Tournament Classic
Payson, Show Low, Snowflake at Estella Foothills Wolves Classic
Softball
Joseph City at St. Johns, 11 a.m.
Monument Valley at Alchesay (2), 12 p.m.
Snowflake at Round Valley, 12 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.
Track
St. Johns at Arizona Open at Chandler
Monday, April 3
Baseball
Round Valley at Pinon, 3 p.m.
Hopi at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Flagstaff, 4 p.m.
Softball
Hopi at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Pinon, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Baseball
Lincoln Prep at Mogollon, 4 p.m.
Show Low at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Snowflake at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Queen Creek American Leadership Academy, Gilbert Christian at Trilogy Golf at Power Ranch, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Snowflake at Blue Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Show Low at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
Baseball
Round Valley at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Payson vs. San Tan Foothills at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 3 p.m.
Softball
Round Valley at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Show Low at Gilbert Christian, 4 p.m.
Track
Mogollon, Payson, Snowflake at Frosh Olivier Invitational and Dutch Decathlon at Brophy Sports Campus
Thursday, April 6
Baseball
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
Payson at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Snowflake at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Softball
St. Johns at St. Michael, 3:30 p.m.
Holbrook at Blue Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
Sequoia at Mogollon, 4 p.m.
Payson at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Snowflake at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Track
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Payson, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake at Blue Ridge Invitational
Friday, April 7
Baseball
Alchesay vs. Page (2), 12 p.m.
St. Johns at Round Valley, 1 p.m.
Snowflake at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Mesquite, 5 p.m.
Softball
Mogollon at St. Johns, 11:30 a.m.
Page at Alchesay (2), 12 p.m.
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
Track
Alchesay, Mogollon, Round Valley, Show Low, St. Johns at Monument Valley Mustang Classic
Round Valley at Scottsdale Distance Classic
Saturday, April 8
Baseball
Duncan at Mogollon, 11 a.m.
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 12 p.m.
Track
St. Johns at Sedona Red Rock Invitational
Monday, April 10
Baseball
Monument Valley at Alchesay (2), 12:45 p.m.
Payson at Snowflake, 4 p.m.
St. Johns at Morenci, 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Flagstaff Coconino, 3 p.m.
Softball
Alchesay at Blue Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
Baseball
Show Low at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Many Farms, 3 p.m.
Hayden at Mogollon, 4 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Golf
Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake, Holbrook at White Mountain CC, 2 p.m.
Softball
Show Low at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
Round Valley at Many Farms, 3 p.m.
Hayden at Mogollon, 4 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Baseball
Alchesay at Window Rock (2), 11 a.m.
St. Johns at Northland Prep, 3:45 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Payson at Fountain Hills, 4 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Snowflake, Scottsdale Christian, Valley Christian at Payson Rim Club, 2 p.m.
Blue Ridge, Phoenix Country Day, Scottsdale Prep at TPC Scottsdale, 4 p.m.
Softball
Payson at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
St. Johns at Northland Prep, 3:45 p.m.
Williams at Mogollon, 3:45 p.m.
Track
Payson, Snowflake at Payson Bubba Nielsen Classic with Payson Rotary Frosh/Soph
Thursday, April 13
Baseball
Many Farms at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6 p.m.
Snowflake at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Softball
Pima at Round Valley, 2 p.m.
Many Farms at St. Johns, 3:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6 p.m.
Snowflake at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 14
Baseball
Thatcher at Snowflake, 1:30 p.m.
Ganado at Alchesay (2), 2 p.m.
Payson at Holbrook, 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Blue Ridge, 4 p.m.
Mogollon at Lincoln Prep, 4 p.m.
Golf
Blue Ridge, Show Low, Holbrook, Miami at Holbrook, 2 p.m.
Payson, Anthem Prep, Yuma Catholic, Scottsdale Christian at Orange Tree, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Ganado at Alchesay (2), 12 p.m.
Thatcher at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
Track
Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake, St. Johns at Show Low Cougar Invitational
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Sedona Red Rock at St. Johns, 1 p.m.
Willcox at Round Valley, 1 p.m.
Ironwood American Leadership Academy at Payson, 2:30 p.m.
Show Low at Fountain Hills, 4 p.m.
Softball
Blue Ridge at St. Johns, 11 a.m.
Payson at Round Valley, 12 p.m.
Show Low at Safford, 1 p.m.
Track
Snowflake at Al Nelson Invitational
Monday, April 17
Baseball
Chinle at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Alchesay at Snowflake, 3 p.m.
Round Valley at Hopi, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Chinle at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Round Valley at Hopi, 3:30 p.m.
Mogollon at Hayden, 4 p.m.
Snowflake at Alchesay, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Golf
Blue Ridge, Show Low, Holbrook, Miami at White Mountain CC, 2 p.m.
Snowflake vs. Pusch Ridge at Omni Tucson National, 3 p.m.
Track
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Payson, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake at Blue Ridge Frank Girardi Relays
Wednesday, April 19
Baseball
Alchesay at St. Johns, 2 p.m.
Round Valley at Pima, 2 p.m.
Holbrook at Snowflake, 4 p.m.
Payson at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Softball
Holbrook at Snowflake 2:30 p.m.
Mogollon at Sequoia, 3:30 p.m.
Show Low at Blue Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Payson at Winslow, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Baseball
Mogollon, St. Johns at Morenci Tournament
Holbrook at Payson, 6 p.m.
Winslow at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Softball
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
Holbrook at Payson, 6 p.m.
Winslow at Show Low, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Baseball
Mogollon, St. Johns at Morenci Tournament
Phoenix Country Day at Round Valley, 1 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 1:30 p.m.
Softball
St. Johns at Round Valley, 11 a.m.
Alchesay at Mogollon, 1 p.m.
Track
Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Payson, Round Valley, Show Low, Snowflake at Winslow Invitational
Show Low, Snowflake at True Grit Invitational at Queen Creek
Payson at Marauder Late Qualifier
St. Johns at St. Johns Invitational
Saturday, April 22
Baseball
Mogollon, St. Johns at Morenci Tournament
Softball
Ironwood American Leadership Academy at Payson, 12 p.m.
Show Low at Joseph City, 2 p.m.
Monday, April 24
Baseball
Show Low at Snowflake, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Baseball
Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Golf
Payson, Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake at White Mountain CC, 2 p.m.
Softball
Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Track
Blue Ridge, Snowflake at Snowflake Last Chance Meet
Friday, April 28
Golf
Blue Ridge, Payson, Show Low, Snowflake at White Mountain Invitational at White Mountain CC
Track
Payson, Round Valley at Seton Catholic Last Chance
Alchesay at 3A North Championships at Monument Valley
Blue Ridge at East Valley Qualifier at Queen Creek
St. Johns at Marana Last Chance
