The late fall rains brought much needed moisture to the higher elevations, which prepared the ground for consistent snowfall that has been adding up throughout the Rim Country and White Mountains.
Much of this area is the watershed for Roosevelt Lake by the Salt River and Tonto Creek. The lake level is projected to be near capacity by the end of the snowmelt, which is great news for anglers.
With the winter storms and heavy runoff, the lake just seemed to shut down and make all the fish have lockjaw. Many of the recent bass tournaments on Roosevelt Lake had meager weights with few 5 fish limits. The crappie bite was also minimal for the late winter trollers on the Tonto Arm or in the mouth of the Salt River as these fish were preparing to move to the shoreline to spawn. Fishing is always good, but catching has been very slow. But all of that will soon change with a few warm days and the lake settling down.
When the lake begins to stabilize and water temperatures rise to the low 60s, fishing reports will definitely improve. Reports of fish being caught in the shallows will give a hint that crappies are moving to the bank for the annual spawn. This can be the time of year where most anglers can have some success with this elusive fish. The crappie spends much of its time in deeper water and without prior knowledge or the ability to read a highly sensitive graph; they are seldom caught by the average weekend fisherman at other times of the year.
The AZGFD introduced a stocking program four years ago on Roosevelt to improve the declining crappie numbers and it appears to be making a definite positive impact. Last week an additional 10,000 fingerling crappies were stocked, which is good news for future years. The spring of 2022 showed the best crappie fishing in over a decade for this popular fishing destination. In addition, a limit of 15 crappies per angler was established to also improve the fishery.
Nationally known TV anglers, the likes of Jimmy Houston and Al Lindner, have fished for crappies on Roosevelt when it was in its prime. The future looks bright for Roosevelt crappie fishing and it may return to its previous “glory years.”
Fishing the shoreline in 10 feet of water and less is a good starting point while always trying to locate visible brush and submerged logs that may hold a few fish. As the water rises cockle bur bushes will definitely hold crappies and bass preparing to spawn. The tendency is for the crappie to congregate in schools, so when a fish is caught, there is a good chance others are in the immediate area. Another key is to find shallow points with deeper water nearby that have gravel or sand bottoms with some brush. This is the perfect spawning area.
The most common bait is a live minnow with a pencil bobber attached 2-4 feet above it. Keeping the minnow alive is essential by lightly hooking the bait through the lower to upper lip. This is the perfect technique for beginners and children because all they have to do is watch the bobber. I have to admit that this “old guy” still enjoys watching the bobber disappear as a fish bites.
Depending on the clarity of the water, a light line is best with six-pound test being the overall favorite of most anglers. A common mistake made by many anglers is to use much too heavy a line which is bigger in diameter and easier to see by a fish. Light line will increase the number of fish in the livewell especially when the water clears. There are some occasions with crystal clear water that four-pound test is a must. The bite is usually very light, so it is important to monitor the small float for any unusual motions which would give a hint that a crappie is near the bait. If you are flipping without a float, the slightest movement of the line may determine a crappie has inhaled your bait.
A medium weight 6’ 6” spinning rod with a sensitive tip is critical to feel the extremely light crappie bite, which usually is just a slight line movement before setting the hook. A crappies nickname is “paper mouth” which says everything about setting the hook very gently in comparison to a bass. A gentle movement up of the rod tip is all one needs to hook a crappie.
Another popular technique is to flip a small jig or grub close to the shoreline or brush piles, then slowly retrieve. They are not an aggressive fish like a bass, so a slow return can give an angler the best results and allow the fish to catch up to the bait. A slow retrieve in shallow water dictates that a very light jighead is needed to keep the bait from hitting the bottom. The perfect weight for springtime shallow water fishing is the 1/32 ounce, which keeps the jig in the strike zone for a longer period during the retrieve.
This technique takes a lot of practice, with most of the casts being underhand flipping. Getting the bait next to the bush or wood will produce more strikes and yes, snags that will frustrate an angler until the method is mastered. It is probably a good idea to have an ample supply of jig heads and plastic grubs.
Last spring I was introduced to three newly designed crappie baits called the Kamikaze Swimon, Crappie Thumper, and Swimmon Minr made by Big Bite Baits and found them to be extremely effective for Roosevelt Lake in the spring. Color does have an impact, especially with water clarity and changes in sunlight. The most effective color patterns for Roosevelt are BBC which is black, blue, and chartreuse, tractor green, also called John Deere, and pumpkin. If the crappies are biting and they suddenly appear to shut off, it is necessary to change the color pattern and shape of the bait. Other colors will work, but these are the proven colors by the best crappie anglers in the country.
Even with the best of baits and techniques, it is necessary to approach the shallows with very little noise and vibrations. A crappie will quickly slide off the brush or wood to deeper water when disturbed. Learning to approach an area and positioning a boat at the right angle will put more fish in the livewell. Once in position, the accuracy of the underhand flip as close to structure as possible will pay dividends.
My recommendation is to have a variety of colors and be willing to change as the sunlight increases, which may drive the fish to a shady spot. Don’t forget the old standby, which is a live minnow that will always catch fish. If there is going to be a significant crappie bite, it will be in the next month, so take a friend and head to Roosevelt Lake and enjoy God’s creation.
