The late fall rains brought much needed moisture to the higher elevations, which prepared the ground for consistent snowfall that has been adding up throughout the Rim Country and White Mountains.

Much of this area is the watershed for Roosevelt Lake by the Salt River and Tonto Creek. The lake level is projected to be near capacity by the end of the snowmelt, which is great news for anglers.

