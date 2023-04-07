Winter is coming to a close, the days are getting longer, and the comfortable temperatures encourage more outside activities.
Hiking is always popular at this time of year, whether looking for shed antlers or just wanting to explore some place new and getting the benefit of a little exercise. The Rim Country and the White Mountains have many marked trails in the ponderosa forests that are perfect to get away and enjoy the outdoors. As one wanders the woods, it is likely that wild game will be seen or even heard, especially if it is an early morning or late afternoon walk.
These forests in the early fall resonated with the bugles of bull elk as they were gathering their harem of cows during the rutting season. Now, with the warming temperatures of spring, it is the gobble of the male wild turkey that rings through the woods in the early morning dawn and after the late afternoon sunset. The gobbler, as the male turkey is called, is gathering a flock of hens during the mating season. These birds are very vocal during this six-week period compared to the rest of the year.
The high country forests of the Tonto and Apache Sitgreaves is the home of the Merriam turkey that is a popular big-game bird which is hunted in the fall and during the spring. The more popular springtime hunt is for a male bearded turkey, which is often called a gobbler because of its distinct call when trying to locate hens for the mating season. The beard is a multiple stranded black hair-like tuft protruding from his chest. Thus, the more mature birds are often called “old longbeard” which may be upwards of 12 inches in length.
A gobbler is susceptible to a call and can be lured into close range if all the variables are just right. They can be hunted or photographed successfully with the right calling technique and remaining still while the call is being used. A wild turkey's eyesight is extremely keen and any motion will quickly scatter the birds before a shot or photo can be taken. This bird can be an easy meal for a variety of predators, which include coyotes, bobcats, mountain lions and foxes so any movement will put them into the alarm mode.
The local hunting area of unit 22 has been negatively impacted by these predators and the previous year’s drought, which correlates to a low density of birds. While a few miles to the north and east, the population of turkeys is much better, such as in unit 23, 5A, and 5B. The White Mountain units have the highest density of Merriam turkeys and some of the better hunting units. The Kaibab Plateau north of the Grand Canyon also has a high number of turkeys, but is a 5 hour trip or more from most population centers. Consequently, there are more hunting tags available in those units for the spring gobbler hunt designated by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
In most cases, this is a lottery drawing for the upcoming spring hunts, which are becoming very popular in Arizona. The permit allows for the harvesting one bearded turkey within a calendar year. There are a few units in Arizona where an over-the-counter tag can be purchased for archery only. In many states where the population density is much higher, the limit is more generous during a season.
The wild turkey population in the United States has grown from 1.3 million in 1973 to almost 7 million birds in 2023. This has been accomplished by a combined effort of the National Wild Turkey Federation, predominantly made up of hunters, and the various state game and fish agencies throughout the country. This is a true success story in wild game management. There are now healthy huntable populations of birds in 49 of 50 states. Only the state of Alaska has no wild turkeys.
Growing up in eastern Iowa, I never saw a wild turkey and seldom saw a whitetail deer. Now they are abundant in the hardwood forests along the river bottoms. The science of game management and the investment of hunting dollars can improve all wildlife for everyone to enjoy.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has made recent transplants in Unit 22 of Merriam turkeys to improve the breeding populations. There appear to be signs that the numbers are increasing, which is good news to hunters in the future seasons. Currently, there is no fall season in unit 22 and a very limited number of permits for the spring season.
Springtime turkey hunting is synonymous with using a call to lure the gobbler within shotgun or camera range. Probably the easiest to use would be the box call or a post and slate to imitate the gentle yelp of an interested hen that could lure the gobbler within range. Both of these calls require some hand motion which needs to be hidden from the sharp-eyed turkey.
A mouth call or diaphragm is a bit more difficult to use, and there is no hand motion. The key is practice, practice, and more practice! But, when the call is the perfect gentle yelp which lures the gobbler within shotgun range, all that time spent in making all kinds of noises is worth it.
Springtime gobblers sound off traditionally at the crack of dawn while still in the roost tree. So, it is necessary to be in the woods, usually on a ridgeline, so that one can hear his unique gobble and determine where to set up for the hunt. Don’t set up too close. Turkeys have great eyesight and can hear a gentle yelp from a great distance. When they fly down with all that wing racket, hopefully they will head your way.
Sitting at the base of a tree which is wider than your shoulders will help to blend in your profile. Total camouflage with a face mask is a must in blending into the surroundings. Get comfortable in a sitting position with a clear view of the area for shooting or camera work. Again, no added motion, they see extremely well.
The weather is getting warmer by the day, so why not take an early morning walk along a pine forest trail and listen for the distinct call of a wild turkey as he says good morning to the dawn? Once you hear it, you'll not forget it. If you have a turkey permit, good luck. Or maybe you just want to call old longbeard in for the fun of it. This weekend enjoy God's creation the great outdoors.
