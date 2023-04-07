turkey
Tony McNeeley with a turkey. To get a permit to hunt a gobbler, throw your name into the Arizona Game and Fish Department lottery. 

Winter is coming to a close, the days are getting longer, and the comfortable temperatures encourage more outside activities.

Hiking is always popular at this time of year, whether looking for shed antlers or just wanting to explore some place new and getting the benefit of a little exercise. The Rim Country and the White Mountains have many marked trails in the ponderosa forests that are perfect to get away and enjoy the outdoors. As one wanders the woods, it is likely that wild game will be seen or even heard, especially if it is an early morning or late afternoon walk.

