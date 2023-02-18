St. Johns advances to 2A girls hoops quarterfinals by Keith Morris Roundup Sports Editor Keith Morris Author email Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 6 St. Johns beat #11 Arizona Lutheran 56-52 at Yavapai Community College in the first round of the 2A girls basketball state tournament on Friday, Feb. 17.The Redskins advanced to the quarterfinals to play #3 Pima at Bradshaw Mountain High at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.The semifinals are Friday, Feb, 24 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with the final at noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. No. 13 Round Valley lost to #4 Horizon Honors 48-28 at Prescott High on Friday. The Elks reached the first round with a 51-29 home-court play-in victory over #20 Phoenix Basis on Feb. 9. 