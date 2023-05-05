Studio tour gives peek behind the art scenes By Teresa McQuerrey Staff writer Teresa Mcquerrey May 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rim Country Artists such as Elizabeth Fowler, left, and Minette Hart are part of the May 12-13 'Neath the Rim Studio Tour. Contributed photo Proceeds from the Rim Country Artists' participation in the Barley & Vines Celebrations help make the group's studio tour possible. Contributed photo The May 12-13 'Neath the Rim Studio Tour gives residents and visitors a chance to look behind the scenes in the creation of works by more than 20 area artists. Contributed photo Ceramics are included in the 2023 ’Neath the Rim Studio Tour, Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. The event is presented by the Rim Country artists and includes nine studios and 22 artists. Join the 22nd 'Neath the Rim Studio Tour for a peek behind the scenes of the works of area artists.The studio tour is a free self-guided tour of the studios of Rim Country artists. It takes place from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 13.There are nine studios and 22 artists participating. The studios are located throughout Payson and Pine.Guests are welcomed into the participating studios and get the opportunity to meet some of Rim Country's talented creative artists.These artists offer a wide variety of media of all original art — everything from paintings, ceramics, scratch board, textile, jewelry and even an airbrush demonstration.The tour takes place on Mother's Day weekend, and is a great way to treat Mom and others to something different and interesting. Nothing says love like a gift of art.To get your tour map, go to rimcountryartists.org. Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com 