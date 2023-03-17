3-25 TCCA show

The Tonto Community Concert Association presents The Sultans of String in a performance at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Payson High School auditorium.

Get ready to dance in the aisles at the Payson High School auditorium. The Sultans of String bring a global sonic tapestry of Spanish Flamenco, Arabic folk, Cuban rhythms, and Django-jazz, celebrating musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity.

The artists are performing at the next Tonto Community Concert Association’s program at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25.

