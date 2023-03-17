Get ready to dance in the aisles at the Payson High School auditorium. The Sultans of String bring a global sonic tapestry of Spanish Flamenco, Arabic folk, Cuban rhythms, and Django-jazz, celebrating musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity.
The artists are performing at the next Tonto Community Concert Association’s program at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25.
The Sultans of String offer fiery violin dances with rumba-flamenco guitar while bass lays down unstoppable grooves. Acoustic strings meet with electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound.
The multi-award-winning Canadian string super-group and its high-energy, highly entertaining unique blend of global music have captivated audiences and garnered critical acclaim all around the world
This Canadian string super-group performs as a trio to sextet. It was recently named Official Cultural Ambassadors by the City of Toronto.
The Tonto Community Concert Association is committed to bringing quality entertainment to Arizona’s Rim Country through an annual concert series as well as supporting the fine arts programs in Payson schools.
This series is an enriching cultural experience for Payson residents and the surrounding communities. The TCCA is pleased to announce that patrons can now order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smart phone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
A special presentation of the 2023-2024 concert season schedule will be available at the Saturday, March 25 concert, so don’t miss out. For more information, announcements, concert previews and more visit the association website, www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA works with Live on Stage to bring programs to the Rim Country.
