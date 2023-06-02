The Town of Payson’s Summer Concert Series starts this weekend with a 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3 performance by MC6 A Cappella.

Get transported back to the 1950s and 1960s when muscle cars were kin and doo wop groups were on the jukebox. With their smooth sound, rhythmic bass, high falsetto tenor and vocal percussion, MC6 will have toes tapping to all your favorites from back when. Besides doo wop, they offer classic rock, pop and gospel.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

