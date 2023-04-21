Spring is finally here and the boys of summer are on the diamond throughout Arizona and the entire country. It's baseball season and just about everyone who follows sports knows that when the bases are loaded and the batter hits one out of the park, it is a grand slam. This is the highest achievement a batter can have when at the plate. Well, this term, “grand slam” has been adopted in hunting circles to wild sheep and turkey hunting in North America as the pinnacle of sport hunting.
Over the last few years, I have heard this term refer to cold water sport fishing for all the species of trout within the borders of Arizona. The AZGFD has titled it the Arizona Trout Challenge. This program has two categories, one being the “Wild Trout” and the other “Stocked” challenge. The obvious goal is to encourage more people to go fishing.
Arizona has seven varieties of trout that can be caught in the waters of the Rim Country and the White Mountains. The most common being the rainbow that is stocked by the Tonto Creek, Canyon Creek, Silver Springs, Page Springs and Sterling Springs hatcheries. The other pure sport fish are brooks, German browns, cutthroat, Apache, and Gila trout. Then, there is the unique hybrid tiger trout, which is a cross between a brookie and a German brown that is only stocked in specific lakes in the high country.
There are two alpine reservoirs, Lee Valley and Bear Canyon Lake, that are stocked with Arctic grayling, which provides a unique opportunity to catch a game fish that is traditionally caught near the Arctic circle in Alaska and Canada. The grayling is most often caught by fly fishers that are targeting this unique silver beauty with the large dorsal fin. It qualifies as one of the fish for the general Trout Challenge.
Obviously, the rainbow trout is the most common and is frequently caught because it is stocked by the AZGFD Fish Hatcheries in all of our local sport fishing waters. Most of them that are stocked will end up as table fare as a fresh trout dinner or over the campfire on a weekend outing. Most trout caught in Arizona waters are hatchery reared and these seven varieties caught would be the qualifying mark to earn the recognition of having completed the Arizona Trout Challenge. Rainbow, Brook, German brown, Cutthroat, Apache, Gila, and the Tiger.
The newest trout in the waters of Arizona is the tiger trout. The stocking program started about five years ago with Woods Canyon, Willow Springs, Carnero, and Becker Lakes being the target waters. It would be possible to catch two of the seven species on the same trip to one of these lakes, as many anglers have accomplished. It is likely that in the summer of 2023, a record tiger trout will be caught at one of these reservoirs.
For a complete list of trout and the locations where each species can be caught, go to azgfd.gov and the fishing section. There will be a color photo of each trout and the distinctive markings for accurate identifications for the angler who may need some assistance.
Brook trout waters are very limited where it may be necessary to journey to the White Mountains to catch this colorful trout at reservoirs such as Big, Crescent, Sunrise, or Reservation Lake. A weekend camp out in the alpine country of eastern Arizona may be the best way to catch most of the species of fish for the Arizona Trout Challenge and targeting specific waters where that species has been stocked.
The Arizona Wild Trout Challenge is far more difficult to achieve where wilderness waters require lengthy hikes through rugged terrain. Wild trout actually live their entire life in these streams, from the spawning cycle in the spring or fall to maturity. In most of these streams, special regulations are necessary to keep the population of wild trout at a healthy level. Single barbless hooks with only artificial lures or flies is the rule. Many of these small streams are designated as “Catch and Release” waters in the fishing regulations. It is especially important to release these fish back to their habitat as quickly as possible.
The Rim Country has a number of limited wild trout fisheries that are in the more remote areas of some of the popular streams. The upper reaches of the East Verde have a small population of wild rainbows. Horton Creek is a great fishery for wild German browns which has greatly improved since it was designated “catch and release” and single barbless hooks with flies and lures just a few years ago. Haigler Creek has wild rainbows and browns in its upper region far removed from the access of the stock truck. Dude Creek has a small population of wild Gila trout open to catch and release fishing during the summer months. It is wise to read the special regulations for these wild trout waters.
Because these are wilderness waters, I would recommend to always go with a friend and take all the necessary precautions, including a location and time of return itinerary for someone on the home front. A backpack with food, water, and a first aid kit are a must. During the heat of an Arizona summer, stream beds are a likely spot for rattlesnakes. Leg protections, such as GATORS, are highly recommended as one traverses the rocky shorelines in pursuit of a wild trout.
The Arizona Game and Fish web page on fishing will have the application and rules for each of the Trout Challenges. To qualify for the Wild Trout Challenge, all five species of wild trout must be verified by a photo, location of water fished, date, and fly or lure used. The practice of “catch and release” for all wild trout is the best method of sport fishing.
The basic Arizona Trout Challenge is accomplished by catching six of the eight species of fish that are stocked in most of our high mountain lakes or streams by the AZGFD in the spring and summer stocking program. The Arctic grayling is included as one of the fish that may be used in successfully earning the Challenge. It can be caught at Lee Valley Reservoir in the White Mountains and Bear Canyon Lake on the Mogollon Rim. The qualifications are to fill out the application with a photo, date, location, and bait use in catching the six species.
For further information on either trout challenge, go to aztroutchallenge@azgfd.gov or phone 623-236-7653. By applying after successfully catching the various species, the recipient will receive a certificate suitable for framing and a hooded shirt with the insignia Arizona Trout Challenge for the next fishing trip. This can obviously be the perfect summer family experience or the backpack adventure for the Wild Trout Challenge.
If you would like a summer challenge, then I would recommend to start the quest of the “grand slam” in Arizona trout fishing. No doubt, you will have to venture into some new waters in our great state of Arizona, God's creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!