Editor's Note

Many of the lakes and recreation sites on the Mogollon Rim are still closed. Make sure to visit the Forest Service website for more information before you head out. 

Spring is finally here and the boys of summer are on the diamond throughout Arizona and the entire country. It's baseball season and just about everyone who follows sports knows that when the bases are loaded and the batter hits one out of the park, it is a grand slam. This is the highest achievement a batter can have when at the plate. Well, this term, “grand slam” has been adopted in hunting circles to wild sheep and turkey hunting in North America as the pinnacle of sport hunting.

Over the last few years, I have heard this term refer to cold water sport fishing for all the species of trout within the borders of Arizona. The AZGFD has titled it the Arizona Trout Challenge. This program has two categories, one being the “Wild Trout” and the other “Stocked” challenge. The obvious goal is to encourage more people to go fishing.

