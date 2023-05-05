The lake remembers it all.
Well — perhaps not the lake, but the water. Or at least the spirit of water, which is sacred, and remembers everything since the beginning time.
So the Water must have been glad when the Apache trout came home to Christmas Tree Lake, deep in the heart of the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
And the Water must have smiled also — like Coyote the Trickster — knowing that the lake itself was named for a blue spruce tree cut down and hauled by truck all the way to the White House when President Lyndon Johnson was fighting the Vietnam War.
The story of the Water and the Apache trout is a long telling and full of unexpected lessons, like all the best stories. And because the Apache delight in stories — and their lessons — they would not let the Apache trout die out, even if just for the golden-green gleam of light from its speckled back. And in this, they saved themselves — and perhaps me.
I know. This is a lot to glean from the feeling of joy and harmony that envelops me, here on the shores of Christmas Tree Lake.
I am standing on the shore, casting my fly upon the waters like a prayer. I do not expect to catch a record Apache trout. But I feel privileged to stand on this shore, my line unfurling in the air.
The Apache trout once darted and gleamed and hunted in 600 miles of high-country streams, tributaries of the Salt, the San Francisco and the Little Colorado rivers. They dominated those streams, glittering in numbers that astonished the early settlers. The Ndee and Cibecue Apache, now together on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, lived in harmony with the Apache trout in all the myths.
The Apache believe in harmony. You can catch a glimpse of this if you read "Wisdom Sits in Places," an analysis of the way in which the natural world was woven into the minds of the Apache. They believe you can only become wise and smooth of mind by studying the world around you. You must sit quietly in these natural places — perhaps the shores of Christmas Tree Lake — until you can sense the wisdom of water and rocks and aspen trees … and golden trout.
The Apache managed their ancestral lands, guided by the principle of harmony. So they hunted and gathered and farmed. They burned the forest to protect their encampments, to renew the grass, to open up clearings and meadows for the deer. The Black River and the White River ran through the country, clear and cold and clean and full of trout. Over on the Gila River and all its tributaries swam the Gila trout, the other native trout species, still endangered today. They likely descended from ocean-going trout like steelheads. The ancestors of the Apache trout swam up some vanished river far into its headwaters, first to spawn, then to stay.
Then came the Spanish and, later, the Americans, with a different relationship to the land and to the places that might make you wise. They fought the Apache and they fought the land. By luck and an old, stubborn courage, the White Mountain Apache held on to the heart of the land that ran through their myths and dreams. They lost the low desert reaches, where they made their winter camps. They dwindled, but not nearly so much as the trout.
The newcomers unleashed cattle and loggers. They did not take just the trees the land could spare; they took all the old giants. They did not let loose just the cattle the grass could sustain, but set them to eat until most of the grass was gone. So the fires stopped. The forest grew thick as the hair on a dog.
The new people also built their dams and dug their wells, and put other trout from far-away places in every stream. The newcomers loved the brown trout and the rainbow trout. The rainbows in their hatchery reared multitudes that interbred with the Apache trout. The brown trout, which spawned in the fall, gobbled up the fry of the Apache trout, which spawned in the spring.
So the Apache trout became ghosts: memories of trout. By the 1940s, you could find the native trout in fewer than 30 miles of 12 streams, all headwater streams on the reservation.
But after nearly a century of dwindling themselves, the White Mountain Apache found a new way to fight back. In 1955, they barred fishing in the reservation streams in which the Apache trout survived. They studied the science of fish — how to save the eggs and the sperm and the precious genes of the last few trout. They made partners of the US Fish and Wildlife Service and then the Arizona Department of Game and Fish. They learned to raise purebred Apache trout in fisheries. In 1965, they and their new friends stocked the native trout in Mamie Creek. It did not work out, because the rainbows interbred until the Apache were gone. But it was the start.
The federal government in 1973 passed the Endangered Species act, which said it was not wise to exterminate any living thing, and which acknowledged that nothing could live without the water and the dirt and the plants that nourish it. The Apache had known this for a long time, for they had use and reverence and a relationship with everything. They remembered their kinship in all the old stories, when animals and people worked together to make the world.
But the Endangered Species Act gave the Apache a lever to move the mountain of the bureaucracy. So the federal government and the White Mountain Apache and Arizona Game and Fish entered into a long story, like one you would tell deep into the dark on a winter night.
The White Mountain Apache and their new partners built fish barriers to protect the remaining Apache trout from the browns and rainbows. And they took the invader fish out of the streams set aside so the Apache trout would have a place in the world, even amidst so many changes. They learned to look into the DNA of the trout. They built the Alchesay-Williams Creek National Fish Hatchery complex on the reservation. They trained the Apache in the science of DNA and fish fertilization, so the hatchery brought jobs as well. They built fences to keep the cattle out of the Apache trout streams and stopped the cattle from trampling the banks and eating the willow shoots. For the trout need cold, clear water and the hidden places, which are the gift of the overhung banks and the willows.
Now 30 genetically pure strains of the Apache trout swim in miles of stream on the Black, White, Little Colorado and Colorado river basins. All are in the White Mountains, save for North Canyon Creek on the Kaibab National Forest.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service in 2022 proposed removing the Apache trout from the list of threatened species — one of the very few to have made such a journey in all the years of the law. They have not actually finished the delisting. But these things take time, like wearing down a rock with sand carried in water.
And just recently, the federal government announced that it will spend another $3 million or so to remove fish barriers and culverts that are too small and other barriers that prevent the Apache trout from moving freely in the streams that belong to them — in the streams that they belong to — in the water that remembers them. This money will open up another 52 miles of streams to the Apache trout.
Sitting here on the shore of Christmas Tree Lake, this seems like a story you should tell around the fire deep in the winter. Coyote the Trickster should play a role. The story would have all its twists and turns and surprises. How the Apache saved the trout who saved the Apache who finally taught the white people that everything has a spirit and a place. And how the world is not simply a place for wild things to hide; for they are the world.
I stay until the light has nearly faded. I pull in and gently release three big Apache trout, so beautiful it makes my mind smooth and my heart still. I thank them as they swim off with a flicker of golden light, wishing I knew the old words they might have understood.
And when I return to the Jeep in the first fall of a misty rain, I am astonished to see a Mexican grey wolf, sitting on its haunches, watching me, his head cocked, grinning like he knows something.
Ah, but that is another tale, best beloved.
