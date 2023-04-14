We arrived at the Geronimo Trailhead from the back route, so I started off confused. Not a good way to launch into a day of learning, but I had high hopes and many goals, starting with fresh air and exercise.
The cold, wet winter had given me a bad case of cabin fever. I was itching to experience the glorious upgrades on Phase I of the Highline Restoration Project.
Also, I wanted to show off my newfound skills on my new bike.
My buddy, Angie Abel, recreation officer for the Northern Tonto National Forest, has quietly encouraged me to embrace this sport. It started with a rained-out professional lesson in January, a redo in February and two desert rides to avoid the mud. Now I felt ready to take on a legendary Rim Country trail, the Highline.
We set out on the freshly rerouted trail from the Geronimo trailhead, hoping to get to the Washington Park trailhead.
Phase I of the Highline Restoration Project overlaps with 20 miles of the Arizona Trail from the Pine trailhead to the Washington Park trailhead. Angie has taken me out on all the sections between these two trailheads. This ride was the last piece.
The glorious single-track trail has enough twists and turns to challenge the expert rider, but also flowing stretches through glades to soothe a beginner like me. I had a great time practicing how to “Keep pedaling!” up over rocks, learning to trust my wide tires and sensitive shocks.
The trail did not disappoint. My mountain biking skills and lack of stamina did, however.
Road riding offers a vastly different experience from mountain biking. It’s been a steep learning curve for me. Mountain biking requires the right equipment, specialized skills and a ton of time in the saddle. I’ve just started on this journey. It's not easy, but I relish the challenge.
What I can’t control is the trail. Fortunately, my trail guide knows what it takes to make a world-class trial.
Abel hired Matt Roberts of Flagline Trails to help plan, design and construct this portion of the Highline. Roberts understands the needs of mountain bike riders, since he rides one himself.
“We firmly believe that individuals use trails for wholly positive reasons. In fact, we have never met anyone who uses a trail to purposefully have negative experiences,” wrote Roberts on flaglinetrails.com.
Roberts has found trail users have different definitions of happiness.
“(They) may want solitude, an escape into nature, a physical challenge, a test of skill, or some time and space for mental relaxation,” he wrote.
Building a trail to the International Mountain Biking Association standards can make everyone happy, including hikers, bikers and horseback riders. The key is moderate slopes and obstacles that don’t require climbing gear.
I didn’t feel that confident when the accessible entrance at the Geronimo trailhead stumped me. Right off the bat, a rock on a slight uphill framed by two trees drained my confidence. I got off to walk. Not the optimal use of my bike.
“This is as green as a trail gets in Rim Country,” Abel said as I trudged up the hill.
I couldn’t disagree. Abel has hiked with me on the old Highline Trail. The old trail would daunt anyone, with rugged grades and unstable footing in washes. There would be no way to ride that mess.
“I’m a beginner and I’ll own it!” I laughed. “I just want to make it home without falling.”
My last few bike riding experiences have left me souvenir injuries. I’m not worried, though. I fell a lot when I learned to ski. Of course, that’s on snow. So I decided I’d walk until I get my balance.
A couple of times, Abel drilled me on basic skills which helped me trust my bike; but still, the ride humbled me until I heard the birdcalls and wind in the trees. That made both of us stop to take it all in.
“This is what it’s about,” said Abel, a smile on her face.
We took a break on a wide-open knoll, smack dab under a face of the Rim.
“Isn’t it gorgeous? It’s like being at the bottom of the Grand Canyon,” said Abel.
I laughed. She’s right; we have half a half a Grand Canyon in our backyard.
The rerouted Phase I opens Rim vistas like no other trail in Rim Country. As we snacked, two trail runners training for the Zane Grey Highline run came by, ecstatic about the upgrades.
Then an Arizona Trail through-hiker wandered by with snowshoes strapped to his pack. He’d covered the trek from the Mexican border in less than three weeks. It took my daughter Brooke three months to get to the Highline from the border, but that didn’t bother her. She took her time instead of pushing through. When she found a beautiful spot by a stream, she would stop and watch the other hikers power through. At first it bothered her; then she said, “I learned everyone hikes their own trail.”
On this day, I fully understood what she meant. It just doesn't matter if I’m not perfect with my skills. All that matters is getting out there and enjoying the ride. I modified Brooke’s advice, telling myself, “I’m riding my own trail!”
It changed my entire ride. Gone was the pressure to be perfect.
As we made our way down to the car, I joked with myself and the woods as I waddled around sharp corners, rather than riding with grace. I laughed at myself and the scrub jays laughed with me — or maybe at me, but I didn’t care.
At the end of the day, I got out on an awesome trail doing a brand-new sport, and I had a blast. And I can’t wait to get out there again.
