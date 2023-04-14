breaktime selfie
The author and Angie Abel, recreation officer for the Payson Ranger District take a selfie during a break under the shadow of the Rim off the newly rerouted and upgraded Highline Trail between the Geronimo and Washington Park trailheads. 

 By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter

We arrived at the Geronimo Trailhead from the back route, so I started off confused. Not a good way to launch into a day of learning, but I had high hopes and many goals, starting with fresh air and exercise.

The cold, wet winter had given me a bad case of cabin fever. I was itching to experience the glorious upgrades on Phase I of the Highline Restoration Project.

