The origin of the word planet goes back to ancient Greece. Planet means wanderer. Compared to the stars that remain fixed in position with respect to each other, the planets were the "stars" that changed position, or wandered through the sky.

We have five planets that can easily be seen with the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Add these to the other moving objects — the sun and the moon — and we have seven wanderers.

