The origin of the word planet goes back to ancient Greece. Planet means wanderer. Compared to the stars that remain fixed in position with respect to each other, the planets were the "stars" that changed position, or wandered through the sky.
We have five planets that can easily be seen with the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. Add these to the other moving objects — the sun and the moon — and we have seven wanderers.
Our days of the week are named after the wandering objects. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are obvious. Saturday is Saturn's Day, Sunday is the sun's day and Monday is the moon's day.
However, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday aren't quite so obvious. That's because English names for these days come from the Nordic names of the planets. If we go to a Romance language, say Spanish, the names for Tuesday through Thursday become clearer. El martes, Tuesday, is the day for Mars. El miercoles, Wednesday, is the day for Mercury. El jueves, Thursday, is the day for Jupiter. El viernes, Friday, is the day for Venus.
Now you know the origin of our seven-day week. Each day is named after a celestial body in our solar system.
Out of all the planets, Venus appears notably brighter than any of the others. You can see Venus now. Just look to the west about an hour and half past sunset. That brilliant "star" is Venus.
On average, Venus is the closest planet to Earth, though at its closest, it's about the same distance from us as Mars is at its nearest approach. While its size and mass are nearly identical to Earth's, and thus some call it "Earth's twin," the two worlds have very different atmospheres and surface features. Venus's atmosphere is a thick mantle of carbon dioxide, its surface is completely obscured by dense clouds of sulfuric acid, and surface temperatures there are hot enough to melt lead. It's those sulfuric-acid clouds that give Venus its bright yellow shine as sunlight reflects off of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!