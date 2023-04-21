The end is here.
The 3A East baseball championship will be decided and Blue Ridge led both Show Low and Snowflake (5-2) by one game entering Wednesday’s Blue Ridge-Show Low game.
It was a three-team race for the title.
Blue Ridge (7-7 overall) plays it’s third game in four days at Snowflake (10-4) at 1:30 p.m. today (April 21) and closes at home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Show Low (9-5) put itself in the race with an 11-4 win over visiting Snowflake on April 13 and stayed in the chase with a 7-2 triumph at Payson on Monday.
The Cougars were scheduled to play at Blue Ridge on April 19, host Winslow on April 20 and play a non-region game at San Tan Foothills at 11 a.m. on Saturday, before closing at Snowflake at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Blue Ridge lost at home to a Miami team ranked No. 2 in 2A 8-6 on Friday and Thatcher 11-10 on Saturday before wrapping up non-region play with a 12-6 win at Chino Valley on Tuesday.
After the loss at Show Low, Snowflake opened a season-ending five-game homestand with a
The Lobos started their five-game homestand with a 14-4 loss against Thatcher on April 14 and an 18-8 five-inning run-rule victory in another non-region game against Alchesay on April 17. They were scheduled to host Holbrook on Wednesday. Snowflake hosts Blue Ridge at 1:30 p.m. today and Show Low at 4 p.m. on Monday.
The 3A state baseball tournament opens with play-in games between the Nos. 9-24 seeds at the high seed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. The top eight seeds opening in the quarterfinals against the first-round winners at 2 p.m. May 6 at the high seed.
