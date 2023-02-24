Years ago and far away, I decided I really ought to hike the West Fork of Oak Creek.
But year after year, my best of intentions washed away like the banks of a stream. No time. Bad weather. Too many people. Besides, life is long. No rush. Summers come around over and over. There’ll always be time later.
But my darling wife and I this year resolved to beat workaholism together – and join a two-person support group based on doing -something-fun once a month. We settled on a day a month ahead of time. But when the day rolled around, we’d made no preparations.
“Do we really have time?” asked my one true love.
“Yes.” I said, although I knew we didn’t.
“Where do we go?” she asked.
“West Fork Oak Creek,” I said, dredging the name out of a long-abandoned well of squandered intent.
“Is it cold?” she said – gazing upon the bare branches of the cottonwoods.
“Nah. Beautiful day,” I said, though I had not checked the forecast, nor the Sedona temperatures.
And so off we lurched.
Less than two hours later, we found ourselves tromping up the trail.
We did not know then that we had planned a hike to the edge of a shattered supercontinent – through layers of time. We had embarked upon a tour of planet-girdling oceans, sand dunes to bury a skyscraper, mass extinctions and time piled up in layers a thousand feet thick.
Initially, I focused on the impressionist mirrors of the sky in the waters of the creek.
But as we hiked up the easy trail, with it’s frequent hop-and-a-jump crossings, the canyon deepened. The walls of sandstone and limestone rose higher and higher on either side – and the canyon closed in on us.
The canyons of Sedona reveal a cross-section of time 300 million years thick.
The canyon crosses through three eras, marked in stone. The mud-brown Hermit Formation, which remembers an ancient sea bottom. The glowing red Schnebly Hill formations remembers the shores of a shattered continent. And the cross-bedded sand dunes of the Coconino Sandstone dream endlessly of a desert without end.
The geological history of Sedona starts with a long quiet span on the bottom of a vast inland sea some 300 million years ago. The layers of reddish-brown Hermit Shale piled up in the warm, shallow bottom of an inland sea. The movements of the planet’s crustal plates had gathered all of the continents together into a single, equator-spanning supercontinent dubbed Pangea. The movement of the continents likely accounted for a shift from glaciers to vast, hot-dry expanses. A single global ocean called Panthalassa lapped at the shores of the supercontinent.
The breakup of this supercontinent would eventually lead to the extinction of 90% of the species then in existence. But this great wiping clean of the slate of life also led in the fullness of time to the dinosaurs, the mammals, bald eagles and day hikers who struggle to schedule doing things they love.
The rocks of the deepening canyon bore witness to the profound inevitability of change – for at least this sliver of time.
Above the tidy layers of the Hermit formation, glowed the Schnebly Hill Formation – a layer between 800 and 1,000 feet thick that forms most of the famous red rock formations of Sedona. They formed on the shores of Pangea. Half a continent away, titanic forces uplifted the Ancestral Appalachians Mountains. This began to split the continent and sent great rivers rushing to the west, dumping their sediment on the shores of Panthalassa. These layers of sediment would one day form the sandstones of Sedona. The sediments were rich in iron – which eventually rusted to give Sedona its startling hue.
As we moved through the canyon, the great buff-colored layers of the Coconino Sandstone revealed itself. The cliffs marked another transformation. The jostling of the continents turned that ancient shoreline into an inland desert some 275 million years ago. This desert dwarfed the Sahara – with sand dunes nearly 1,000 feet tall. The field of sand dunes was ultimately buried, heated and compressed into stone. You can still see the face of the dunes in the cross-bedding of the layers of the Coconino.
The streamside sycamores and walnuts and ash trees were mostly bare of leaves – so with each passing step I found myself turning my gaze upward, to the soaring cliffs.
A couple miles in, I could not recall for the life of me why I had hesitated to spend this day with the cliffs and the sound of water and the ducks paddling across the pools, attended by their doppelganger reflections.
Loki couldn’t either. He bounded along, fascinated by everything – and by a thousand smells lost on me.
We came to a stop three or four miles in. The first three miles or so follow an easy trail, with frequent, easy stream crossings. The canyon continues for another 10 miles on into The Red Rock Secret wilderness area – steeper and less traveled. It requires a lot of boulder-hopping, wading and pool-swimming best saved for summer.
So as the snow patches grew deeper and more frequent, we turned off the trail and found a secluded place to sit on the red rocks of that ancient shoreline – glowing with rusted iron and mystery. Michele magically produced a bottle of wine and appetizers from the depths of her daypack – olives and cheeses and dip and crackers and some kind of savory bread that likely launched wars in ancient times.
We sat a long while listening to the stream, studying the sculpted red rocks and craning our necks to memorize the side lit Coconino Sandstone cliffs in the lengthening light. The fossilized sand dunes remember a world of long-since vanished creatures, who slithered across the sun-warmed sand, secure in the assumption their world would last forever.
And I knew then that life is short – and summer but a season.
So I sat back and marveled at the gleam of my true love’s hair, Loki’s passionate focus on the salami on my bread and the sparkles of light on the water.
And it’s true: Life is short; stupid short.
But every moment’s a miracle.
Leastwise, in the midst of the hike on the second glass of wine.
