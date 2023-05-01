Consecutive snowstorms had penned us indoors, so we traded cabin fever for open spaces and crisp mountain air. I loaded up The Infamous Miss Harper (who is a dog) and Mountain Man (who is not a dog) for a trip to Tonto Natural Bridge State Park for adventure suitable for varying abilities. You see, my Mountain Man is living with some new limitations.

While out scouting for his upcoming elk hunt in August 2021, my love said he felt peculiar. A frightening mountain rescue and swift chopper flight whisked him to a Phoenix trauma unit, where he received unexpected news. This healthy 44-year-old was experiencing a rare brain bleed behind his brainstem. Nine days later, my fiancé’ underwent brain surgery. An uncertain road to recovery would follow and thus, my Mountain Man would not be hiking, hunting, mountain biking, fishing or backpacking any time soon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.