Consecutive snowstorms had penned us indoors, so we traded cabin fever for open spaces and crisp mountain air. I loaded up The Infamous Miss Harper (who is a dog) and Mountain Man (who is not a dog) for a trip to Tonto Natural Bridge State Park for adventure suitable for varying abilities. You see, my Mountain Man is living with some new limitations.
While out scouting for his upcoming elk hunt in August 2021, my love said he felt peculiar. A frightening mountain rescue and swift chopper flight whisked him to a Phoenix trauma unit, where he received unexpected news. This healthy 44-year-old was experiencing a rare brain bleed behind his brainstem. Nine days later, my fiancé’ underwent brain surgery. An uncertain road to recovery would follow and thus, my Mountain Man would not be hiking, hunting, mountain biking, fishing or backpacking any time soon.
Seventeen months later, amid an inordinate number of medical appointments, therapies and surgeries, we sorely missed the outdoors. I called the park to confirm ADA accessibility. We weren’t bushwacking backcountry, but this was a start. The park offers manicured pathways suitable for wheelchairs and walkers and my Mr. wanted to try using trekking poles. He’s intent on getting his active lifestyle back and I’m doing what I can to support that.
After a mile and a half (with resting at the sightseer overlooks), I parked the adventure hound and my honey at a picnic table so I could get my heart thumping. Dogs are not allowed on the hiking trails. I did Waterfall Trail and Gowan Trail since the others were closed. The brisk morning was balanced by sunshine and a sky painted with wispy clouds, with chipper birdsong for a soundtrack.
Along the Waterfall Trail, green velvet moss blanketed water-slicked boulders. Drooping berry vines with long spiny arms waved subtly in water spray. Gnarled spikes pointed downward from the roof of a cave, transitioning into crystalline icicles. I enjoyed solitude in this ethereal nook.
Along the Gowan Trail, mescal agave fanned out atop ragged rocks. Barren trees made for a jungle gym of avian activity in the mouth of the bridge. Gazing up, I watched a hawk circle and screech; How very Arizona.
Tonto Natural Bridge is believed to be the largest natural travertine bridge in the world, measuring 183 feet high and 150 feet wide. Carved by water through eons of time, the tunnel measures 400 feet at its widest. The path through the cave was closed, so I paused only briefly at the seating area that faces into the massive tunnel before making the heave ho back up the trail.
As we prepared to leave, we had an encounter with Ranger Rick (who is a ranger), who was engaging and enthusiastic. He regaled us with stories of mountain lions, bears, eagles and bighorn sheep visiting the park. More common are deer browsing in the meadow, shy coatimundi slinking about and javelina snuffling in low brush. Birders who bring binoculars will likely be rewarded. In the spring, pollinators prevail in the volunteer-placed flower gardens — including the iconic monarch butterfly.
If you want a family day outdoors in a place suitable for varying ages and abilities, you might relax with a barbecue picnic at one of the verandas, play frisbee in the field or stroll through the gift shop where bits of history and fauna are displayed. You can tour the historic lodge if you make a reservation. The beauty of this park lies in offerings for every age and ability. Although I hope to see railings added along some of the trails to allow for those with physical limitations to enjoy more of the park’s beauty, we chose not to let limitations become obstacles. I hope this inspires you to also play outside, regardless of your ability level.
