PHOENIX — Even though desert temperatures have warmed considerably, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) advises hunters that some areas in Arizona’s higher elevations may not be accessible during the upcoming turkey hunts because of the amount of snow on roads as well as several road closures that are still in place.
In addition to snow issues, there are many trees that have come down over the winter that will need to be cleared from roads. This situation exists in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, the Coconino National Forest, and the Kaibab National Forest.
“Even though some areas will be inaccessible because of the above-average snowfall we’ve had this year, there are still many areas where hunters can get out and hunt turkeys, although they may have to walk a bit further from cleared or maintained roads,” said AZGFD Pinetop Regional Supervisor Aaron Hartzell. “With the levels of snow in the high country, many turkeys are going to be located at lower elevations where they have access to resources.”
As hunters get out in the field, AZGFD asks everyone to please stay on roads to minimize resource damage. As the snow continues to melt, it results in saturated soils that can be easily damaged by people driving around drifts and off of roads.
For specific road closures, please contact the Forest Service district where you are planning to hunt. AZGFD thanks you for your cooperation in this effort to protect our resources.
