snow
Buy Now

Much of the Mogollon Rim is still inaccessible due snow or road closures.

 Arizona Game and Fish Department

PHOENIX — Even though desert temperatures have warmed considerably, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) advises hunters that some areas in Arizona’s higher elevations may not be accessible during the upcoming turkey hunts because of the amount of snow on roads as well as several road closures that are still in place.

In addition to snow issues, there are many trees that have come down over the winter that will need to be cleared from roads. This situation exists in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, the Coconino National Forest, and the Kaibab National Forest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.