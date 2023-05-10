It started so well for the underdog Longhorns that the coach for No. 1 Tucson Sabino changed pitchers in the first inning.
You don’t see something like that often.
These Sabercats (18-1) don’t fall behind often like they did when Bree Hall sent a pitch over the left field fence with her sister, Brinna, and Chancie Deaton aboard.
You couldn’t have scripted a better start for a Payson team looking to continue a magical season that had them one win from matching the most successful teams in program history.
One more win and these Longhorns would stand alongside the other four Payson teams to reach the championship game.
But, as good as the Horns’ start was, the Sabercats’ finish was even better.
Junior starter Sariah Ferrentino just didn’t have it as the Longhorns jumped all over her pitches in the top of the first, lashing out four straight hits as Brinna Hall led off with a double, Chancie Deaton singled up the middle, Hailey Bramlet followed with another hit up the middle and Bree Hall belted Ferrentino’s final pitch out of the park.
Brinna Hall was out at the plate trying to score on Deaton’s hit, but plenty went right for the Horns.
Sabino coach Cyndi Cubillas had seen enough.So, she summoned Avery Nielson.
It turned out to be a good move. The sophomore was dominant, limiting the Longhorns to four hits in 6 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Only one Payson runner reached third base after Hall’s round-tripper. Nielson struck out eight and walked one.
Sabino continued its march to what they hope is a fourth consecutive 3A crown. They won in 2019 and 2021-22, with 2020 canceled (COVID-19).
No. 2 Empire beat No. 3 Yuma Catholic 9-1 in the other semifinal at Tucson Amphitheater High on Tuesday. Sabino and Empire meet in an all-Tucson final at ASU at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Each of Payson’s first four hitters in the order reached base twice. Brinna Hall had a double among two hits. Deaton had two hits. Bramlet doubled and singled and Bree Hall added a walk to her four-bagger.
But the rest of the order managed was 2-for-15 with leadoff singles by Romero in the second and Logann Prock in the fifth. Romero reached third but was stranded and Prock was erased on a fielder’s choice at second.
Payson finished 15-7, after going 12-6 in ranking games, which exclude all tournament play.
After beating No. 20 Monument Valley 4-2 in the play-in round at Payson, the Longhorns upset No. 4 Chandler Valley Christian 10-5 in the first round and No. 5 Page 5-4 in the quarterfinals.
And a win over Sabino would have left them with a chance to claim the first state title in the rich history of Payson softball. The Longhorns reached the state championship game in 2014-16 and 2021. It was Sabino that beat them in their most recent appearance in the finals.
And the Sabercats’ bats powered them to another big win over the Longhorns.
Sabino scored in five of the six innings they batted in. It was 6-3 after three innings. Gianna Pancost hit a two-run home run in the fourth that made it 8-3. Lily Mann had a solo blast in the sixth to finish the scoring.
Ivy Woolwine started for Payson and pitched the first 2 1/3 innings. Rayn Romero came in and limited the Sabercats to three runs over the final 3 2/3 innings. The seniors shared pitching this season and were key to Payson finishing in a first-place tie with Holbrook and Snowflake in the 3A East and winning three postseason games to reach the state semifinals.
But Sabino’s offense is loaded and the Sabercats had five hitters with two hits in a 12-hit attack. They also took advantage of six Payson errors.
