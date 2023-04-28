Spring in the Rim Country is blooming with music. Several special concerts celebrating the season and Mothers' Day are planned in the next few weeks.
Payson Choral Society
The Payson Choral Society’s spring concert "Journeys!" is just around the corner. The performances are at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29 and 2 p.m., Sunday, April 30.
This special musical celebrates life and its journeys, old and new. Daria Mason directs it with accompaniment by Beth Christensen. Performances are at the Payson High School auditorium.
Pre-sale concert tickets are $10 for adults; all students and children under 18 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Choral Society members, Quigtone Music and at the library. Tickets will also be available at the door before each concert for $15 each.
Proceeds from the concerts provide musical scholarships to middle and high school students. These are awarded and the students will sing their winning tryout selection at the spring concert. For added information, call John Landino at (928) 468-0023.
EAC-Payson Spring Concert
Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus invites area residents to its Spring Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble performance at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at the Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, in Payson.
Admission is free for music lovers to come and enjoy a tribute to the Blues Brothers, Of Blood and Stone – the Pyramids of Egypt, St. Louis Blues, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and more.
Jazz for Mothers' Day
A special concert is planned by the Allen Ames Quartet at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.
Ames is the perfect choice for this performance, as he is a master at playing many musical genres, from classical to pop to jazz.
Ames started playing at age 9, and studied with no fewer than six master violinists. He was a featured artist in the National Educational Association’s Composers in Concert series, which was co-sponsored by the Arizona Composers Forum.
Last fall, Ames entertained Payson jazz fans when he joined the ZAZU West Gypsy Jazz band at the Community Presbyterian Church. Ames has explored a wide field of musical improvisation, recording with legend Schlomo Carlbach, Navajo flutist R. Carlos Nakai and Mary Redhouse, as well as a number of others. He toured as a soloist in 22 states with Three Redneck Tenors. He is currently playing in five musical groups.
Doors open at 1:45 p.m. The performance is free. Send RSVPs to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. The concert features violinist Allen Ames with Beth Lederman on piano, Mike King on upright bass, Gerry Reynolds on drums and John Hesterman, who will be a guest vocalist.
