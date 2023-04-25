John Kinley, an Army sergeant in Afghanistan, enlists an interpreter to help his unit on a mission into the wilds. Ahmed (Dar Salim), an older man, wants to help the Americans get revenge on the Taliban; the Taliban killed his son. Sgt. Kinley is a no-nonsense kind of guy, focused entirely on the mission.
When the Taliban ambush the unit, Kinley (sharply played by Jake Gyllenhaal) gets shot and knocked out. Before the Taliban can capture the American soldier, Ahmed drags him away. The Afghan interpreter takes the unconscious Kinley to safety through the steep, barren mountains to avoid capture, torture and death.
Later in America, the recovering soldier gets word about his rescuer. Instead of Ahmed also coming to the U.S. as supposedly arranged, the American government apparatus abandons him. Kinley will have none of this. He returns to the war-torn nation on his own to find Ahmed and his surviving family members. He believes in a rescue for a rescue.
This is the most intense war movie since "The Hurt Locker," which propelled Jeremy Renner to fame. But it is also a story about the eternal values of obligation, of debt, and the duty that a man has to his friends, debts and obligations that cannot be shifted, even unto death.
In one scene, Ahmed acknowledges he had a life-and-death account in his favor with Sergeant Kinley. Actor Dar Salim, with a single look, lets the sergeant know that the debt is paid, full and clear. That is some good acting, so watch for it.
Gyllenhaal is at his customary high acting level. Salim has a shorter list of credits, but he is also outstanding.
I always take advantage of the chance to see a Guy Richie movie. He has made such classic gangster/comedy films as "Snatch," "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," and "Rock ’n' Rolla." He has a particular comic sensibility that I adore. Here, he writes as well as directs this straightforward war tale. We get none of the flamboyant, outrageous Guy Richie flair. It is quite a well-done film, just different from his usual style.
Iraqi-born Salim played in the epic "Game of Thrones" HBO series. Gyllenhaal is known for off-center films like "Donny Darko," "Nightcrawler," and "Brokeback Mountain." He got his only Oscar nomination for "Brokeback Mountain."
Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant" runs for two hours and three minutes. This movie has an R rating for violence and the sort of language you might expect from soldiers fighting for their lives. Ritchie also helped produce the film. He and his fellows allowed $55 million to make the film.
This straight-up war story gets an outstanding five sawblades.
