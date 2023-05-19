Snow. Sleet. Graupel. Rain. And that wind … it seemed like weather had an unending grip on us earlier this year. After each respite of sunshine, winter reared back up with more pranks. But with a lingering wet season, the “Super Bloom” was invited and accepted. May our gardens enjoy the same splendor!
Bold palettes of color flirted with us last month, sneaking up Highway 87. Mustard colored carpets rolled out atop undulating hillsides. Wild horses grazed amid vibrant owl clover and bold brittlebush, while spindly globemallow played showoff blazing across vast stretches of desert. Vibrant lupine waved us on to valley appointments and obligations. Pulling over for a leg stretch, I relished the beauty Ma Nature provided. With a kaleidoscope of color exploding in every direction, I anticipated something that could make my photo-snapping journey better — the long way home.
From Usery Mountain Park, I wound along Bush Highway off Highway 87. At a pullout, I hopped out to check a usually lazy section of the Salt River only to find it rushing along due to the snowmelt runoff release from the dams upstream. Not only is Arizona beautiful in her spring finery, but she is generous with offerings from nature’s medicine cabinet.
Tiny velvet leaves of mullein are fanning out to shoot up yellow blooming stalks. Mullein, also known as cowboy toilet paper, can make tinctures or teas to relieve respiratory ailments.
Usually considered a nuisance, the sunny dandelion carpets the hill outside my home. But they’re treasured by pollinators. Roots, flowers and leaves are edible, with the younger leaves tasting more mellow. Dandelion can be eaten raw or cooked, but the flowers are best served raw. Dandelion can be useful in controlling blood sugar and is a natural diuretic. It may also soothe an irritated bowel.
Miner’s lettuce, chock full of vitamin C, was once used to keep scurvy at bay among miners. I’ve seen this beautiful green plant along Barnhardt Trail and other damp, cool spots. Verdant pads produce a small white flower stalk up the middle. The leaves of this edible plant resemble petite lily pads. Watercress is also found growing in cooler, wet locations. It’s edible and boasts nutritional value. While in the forest, take note of edible fiddlehead ferns which tout health benefits such as lowering cholesterol.
As foraging season ramps up, mushroom hunters will descend upon our dank forest floors in search of lobster mushrooms and coveted morels among others. Mushrooms are rich in vitamin B. And from summer’s warmth the pinyon pine will drop cones with precious pine nuts tucked inside. Have you seen the cost of pine nuts in the market? With a decent monsoon season, wild black raspberries abundant in vitamin C will burst forth from otherwise scraggly brush while tiny tart canyon grapes will dangle from the wild vines around Rim Country and in the White Mountains.
When milkweed hardens off and greens up, it’ll beckon that iconic pollinator, the monarch butterfly, which lays its eggs on the leaves. Without pollinators like bees, moths, bats, birds and butterflies, we won’t have food unless you fancy genetically modified organisms.
Classes, books and forums on medicinal and edible wild foods are plentiful. You can borrow books on these topics from local libraries and also obtain free seeds to grow your own natural medicine and food. Smartphone apps are available to identify plants with the click of your camera, an upload and a few descriptive remarks. The apps can identify plants, flowers, birds, weeds and even little critters.
Please explore responsibly and safely. Never eat wild foods unless you are confident in your identification. Some forests require a permit to collect forest resources. Check with your forest’s ranger station.
