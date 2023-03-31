 Skip to main content
poppies and cholla branch.jpg

Wildflowers: The love affair that changed the world

The orange poppies swayed in the breeze.

The purple owl clover sucked at the roots.

lupine.jpg
Lupine and poppies mingle in the sands of Organ Pipe National Monument.

4c94ec59a3810d6f44a2a4f55a8a70987lupinepaysonroundup.local0

lupine.jpg
owl clover and poppies.jpg
Owl Clover blossoms among poppies in Organ Pipe National Monument. The owl clover steals nutrient from the roots of the plants that surround it — allowing it to put less energy into growing leaves and more effort into a showy flower to attract pollinators. (above right)The poppies cover hillside after hillside along the Bush Highway.
You can camp on BLM land right outside of Organ Pipe National Monument to enjoy this year's brilliant bloom of wildflowers.
globe mallow organ pipe
Globe mallow has turned the desert orange in a superbloom year.
brittle bush with saguaro and ocotillo.jpg
Organ Pipe National Monument showcases the rich variety of desert plants like ocotillo and saguaro where the Sonoran and Chihuahuan desert overlap.
michele in poppies.jpg
Michele Nelson sits among the poppies in Organ Pipe National Monument.

