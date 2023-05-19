Accomplished wood turner Rick Eischen is the June featured artist at High Country Art Gallery, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop. The gallery opens for the season in a few days and it will be hosting its first open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 26. The open house includes a reception for Eischen.
Contributed photo
Rick Eischen is shown with just a few examples of his wood-turning art.
Throughout the summer there are open houses featuring an artist of the month. The season ends in mid-October.
The gallery features work by Eischen during the month of June. The gallery is across from the Safeway Shopping Center in Pinetop.
A self-described jack-of-all-trades, native Arizonan Eischen recently retired from the road construction and land development industry. The opportunity to purchase a small lathe launched his interest in creating unique, one of a kind objects from wood. Most of his work is functional: bowls, platters and rolling pins. He derives inspiration from the material itself.
“I let the wood speak to me and reveal a direction, which may change once I start working,” he said.
“I prefer to keep a live edge, allowing the original form of the wood to show. I also like crafting unique pieces as well as special orders.”
Most of the wood used in his work is from his Lakeside property, but word has gotten around and he has been asked to cut dead trees down and then is given the wood, or neighbors share unwanted wood from their properties. That wood has included mesquite, oak, pine, alligator juniper and peach. He also doesn’t let any wood go to waste. The small left-over tenon piece that is used to hold a project on the lathe is turned into acorns.
Eischen’s wife, Debbi, a painter and also a member of High Country Art Gallery, is a partner in some of his works, explaining she will take pieces he rejects and re-create them into other work that incorporates his wood elements.
His facility with the art precipitated the purchase of a larger American-made Robust lathe. And the mechanics of the art are reflected in other interests. He recently purchased a 1961 Willys Jeep that he is restoring at his home in Mesa, where he divides his time when not at his summer cabin Lakeside.
Eischen joined High Country Art Association in 2019. It operates the gallery and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information visit highcountryartgallery.com.
