kathleen reeder

Kathleen Reeder is a wildlife photographer and more, and in the case of this bobcat, got up close and personal. She makes a presentation to the Rim Country Camera Club at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 17 at the Payson Public Library meeting room.

 Contributed photo

Kathleen Reeder presents the program “Post-Processing Wildlife Photos” at the next meeting of the Rim Country Camera Club. The meeting is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in the Payson Library large meeting room. It opens with refreshments and social time; welcoming remarks; and announcements. The member share time is at 5:15 p.m., and features a presentation of photos taken by club members at last month’s Phoenix Zoo meet up.

Post-processing wildlife photos

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.