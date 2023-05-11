Kathleen Reeder is a wildlife photographer and more, and in the case of this bobcat, got up close and personal. She makes a presentation to the Rim Country Camera Club at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday, May 17 at the Payson Public Library meeting room.
Kathleen Reeder presents the program “Post-Processing Wildlife Photos” at the next meeting of the Rim Country Camera Club. The meeting is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in the Payson Library large meeting room. It opens with refreshments and social time; welcoming remarks; and announcements. The member share time is at 5:15 p.m., and features a presentation of photos taken by club members at last month’s Phoenix Zoo meet up.
Post-processing wildlife photos
The presentation is at 5:45 p.m. and includes tips to bring wildlife photos to life.
Reeder, a club member and sponsor, is a wildlife photographer and business owner offering photography workshops in the field.
Trained as a project manager and corporate trainer, but always inspired by wildlife and photography, she provides services that respond to what wildlife students want to see, destinations they want to visit and curricula that make them successful at capturing and sharing creative moments.
She has led photography workshops in the United States, Canada and on the African continent.
She frequently speaks about her wildlife photography techniques to photo clubs and provides instruction in her books, e-training and through private instruction. She is a certified SmugMug customizer, creating custom photo websites for photographers — a great way to share and sell your photographs. Learn more by visiting her website at kathleenreeder.com.
