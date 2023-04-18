Greg Brimhall said he’s never seen conditions this bad in eight years as Snowflake High’s golf coach.
“It’s the worst ever,” he said. “The weather’s been really bad. I mean, it’s was great because we got the moisture, but definitely the weather has been the hardest (this season). I’ve had to cancel a lot of practices this year — I think it’s up to 12, because of weather and the course being closed.”
But they’re not alone.
“(It’s) Show Low, Blue Ridge, all of us,” Brimhall said. “They were three weeks before they even got onto a course, where we were playing. But we had four or five jackets on in freezing cold.”
So now the coach is happy to be seeing clearing and warmer weather move in. The Lobos are getting a chance to play and get into a routine and the coach is noticing improved play of late.
“I’d say we are finally hitting where we would have been at the first of the season if it had been a regular season,” Brimhall said.
There’s no shortage of enthusiasm among students wanting to join the team.
“We had 55 kids come out for our program, which is amazing,” Brimhall said. “I don’t make cuts. So, we’ve had a good turnout and gotten good support from our town.”
The Lobos shot 192 at The Rim Club in Payson on April 12 in a match with a trio of powers — No. 2 Valley Christian (158), No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (162) and No. 8 Payson (172).
Jacob Shelley led the Lobos, carding 44 to finish 13th.
He’s the team’s only senior and leads the Lobos with a 43.6 nine-hole scoring average through eight rounds. Freshman Riggs Tingey (43.8) is right with him.
Sophomore Justin Traver is in the No. 3 position (45.6) in scoring average, followed by sophomore Trevor Greer and junior Ian Brimhall. Greer has played in two rounds, while Brimhall and junior Allie Claridge have played in have played in eight apiece. The roster also includes juniors Logan Brimhall and Dayton Perkins, sophomores Brayden Kay, Jett Smith and Trip Whiting.
The Lobos have four matches/events remaining starting with today (April 18) at Tucson Pusch Ridge. They play in the High Desert Invitational on Friday, a three-team match at White Mountain Country Club on April 25 and the White Mountain Invitational back at White Mountain CC on April 28.
Then it’s the state tournament at Omni Tucson National on May 8-9 for teams and individuals that qualify. The top team in each of the eight sections qualify automatically, along with eight at-large teams determined by the rankings. Also, the top 15 individuals not on a qualifying team qualify for state.
Snowflake was No. 19 in the rankings as of Sunday. The Lobos play in Division 3 Section 1. Snowflake ranks second to Payson in the section. Payson is No. 8 in the state.
They need to finish strong to reach state as a team.
“We made it to state every year, but I don’t know about this year,” Brimhall said. “I’m not too optimistic about this year. This is going to be a rebuilding year.”
