Buckshot Dot (Dee Strickland Johnson)

Buckshot Dot

 Pia Wyer/

In the quietness or morning

just below the dark gray sky

shines a tiny speck of brightness

and if you’re wond’ring why,

I must tell you: It’s the dawning

of a brighter happier day

when the deep depressing darkness

will have vanished quite away.

When the last dark cloud has fallen

and a gentle warming sun

herald’s yesterday’s tomorrow,

We’ll know the new day has just begun!

