In the quietness or morning
just below the dark gray sky
shines a tiny speck of brightness
and if you’re wond’ring why,
I must tell you: It’s the dawning
of a brighter happier day
when the deep depressing darkness
will have vanished quite away.
When the last dark cloud has fallen
and a gentle warming sun
herald’s yesterday’s tomorrow,
We’ll know the new day has just begun!
