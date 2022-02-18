They sent Nick Berezenko places no sane photographer would go.
Into wilderness slots to dangle at the end of a rope.
Into canyons prone to flash floods.
Into deserts with no map.
He always came back with something wonderful.
And he always made you rethink your assumptions.
He died last year after a long, brave struggle with a lingering illness — although he kept planning new projects to the end.
I was editor at Arizona Highways, the first time we crossed paths — although our tangled trails would ultimately take odd turns and circle back.
Nick was the magazine’s go-to canyoneering photographer, wielding a 35 mm when almost everything in the magazine was shot with the lumbering, 4x5 view cameras. He got into places so rough, uncertain and potentially dangerous that few other shooters would try.
But that’s where he thrived — out there on the edge.
He also forced Arizona Highways to break into the digital age, with a remarkable cover shot showing a lithe young swimmer diving into a luminous, green-tinted stream. The image showed the edge of the water — half in the air, half submerged. The diver was coming right at you, streaming bubbles. Highways had long resisted digital because we feared readers would assume the images were enhanced, unreal. But we couldn’t resist Nick’s vision. The legendary photo editor — Pete Ensenberger — asked Nick for a copy of the original, unprocessed image because the light seemed so remarkable. Studying that image, Pete realized Nick had edited out the distracting white blur of a sycamore on the stream bank. This provoked a wonderful discussion about digital editing ethics — forcing Highways to enter a new era, with deep thought and open eyes. We used the original photo with the distracting tree — and explained ourselves in a photo editor’s note.
Nick had a knack for that — to make you think it through.
He was also a wonderful writer, which is rare. The writer brain is usually wired differently from the photographer brain. You don’t often meet people gifted in both mediums. But Nick was.
I remember he wrote a piece about his mother after she died. It ached with sorrowful wisdom — joy and loss mingling like sunset and monsoon thunderheads. The story didn’t really belong in Highways, but I fell in love with it. He embraced grief and silence as well as life’s sweet, brief joy — like the glowing trail of a single shooting star that leaves you gasping in the dark.
Nick had such soul and secret wisdom because he lived with such intensity and integrity. A park ranger, a forest lookout, a historian, a dancer, an actor. He read voraciously, thought deeply. He studied civilizations — their exuberant rise, their bungled, tragic fall. He figured civilizations live and die like people, each with their time in the brilliant, complex light — always in the shadow of their inexorable end.
Somehow, we both ended up in Rim Country — me in Payson, him in Pine.
There, I had the great pleasure of working with him again.
He taught a photo class at Gila Community College — throwing himself into it with his infectious joy and maddening, inspiring standards. It turned into one of those “change your life” classes for many of his students, because Nick could make you understand that life is an art form, which requires that you hold nothing back. The class produced a book for the Payson Roundup where I was editor. He deployed 25 students to all take photos on a single day, then edited them like the entire world depended on it. The book captured the nature of the community better than anything I’d ever seen.
And if that wasn’t enough — my daughter, Crystal, joined the Maya Joy Dancers — an “environmental dance troupe” he and his soulmate Sue created. Sue was made for him — fearless, deep, passionate — unflinching in her love of Nick and of life — even through the pain and the loss. Crystal loved those sessions with Sue and Nick, preparing with complete dedication for a performance in a coffee shop.
And now Nick’s gone — like the Roman Empire and the Druids.
But maybe not.
He touched so many of us, with his courage in the last, luminous gleam of light.
And because I knew him, I am now better fitted to go out into that trackless desert when the light is just right.
For he left me a map.
