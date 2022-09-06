Patty Wisner, NAMI Payson president and program director, walked down the hallway of the former MHA Foundation offices on Aero Drive, explaining the future for each room.
“The conference room will be our classroom. Down the hall will be an intake room and then these rooms are for small group meetings,” she said, pointing to the now empty rooms.
NAMI Payson has provided classes and support groups for those suffering from mental distress and illness since 2014 when Wisner and co-founder Linda Mathiesen of the local chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness taught the first Family-to-Family NAMI class in Payson. This class teaches the family members of loved ones living with a mental illness how to support themselves and their loved ones to “live their best life” with diagnosis, said Wisner.
The class brought in volunteers and began to address the stigma around mental illness, but NAMI Payson never had a home of its own. This proved too much for the organization when the pandemic hit. Volunteers dried up and so did spaces to hold classes and support groups. NAMI Payson leadership one support group met at the park for several weeks to reassess how to reach more people effectively. The idea of a home base kept popping up. Each time, leadership gave up hope, because the organization simply did not have the funds to lease a space.
When Wisner learned that the MHA Foundation had a new office, she approached Heather Williams of the MHA Foundation about using the old office space. The MHA Foundation board fully supported the idea of NAMI Payson using its old office space, as its mission aligns with NAMI Payson, to provide for the health and well-being of Rim Country residents. To further help NAMI Payson, the MHA Foundation provided a yearly grant to cover the rent of the office.
NAMI Payson jumped at the offer and moved into the Aero Drive offices in July. But the same old problem popped up again, too much to do and too few to do it — especially when those few are working full-time jobs already.
Wisner works for the Mazatzal Casino. Her co-founder and co-leaders have full-time jobs, too. Not a surprise as NAMI Payson specifically wrote into its 501(c)(3) documents that only volunteers may run the organization. Finding the time to fund-raise, hold events to find volunteers and open the doors to the new office will take more time than hoped, said Wisner, but leadership is learning to meet the situation where it’s at — a skill needed to live with a loved one living with mental illness.
The MHA Foundation left another gift. The office has a conference table with chairs. Another gift came from the soon to close Ironhorse sign company. Their chairs fill the entrance. Furniture needs that remain include desks and computers, phones, office supplies, and money for utilities. Sometimes it seems an insurmountable mountain, said Wisner, but NAMI Payson must navigate the terrain before opening the doors.
“It’s like opening a restaurant,” said Wisner. “Until we have the oven, kitchen equipment and servers, we can’t open.”
Despite the challenges, NAMI Payson has worked with other NAMI affiliates to launch an online support group, NAMI Connection, a free peer-led support group.
“I prefer in-person group settings, but this group offers the ease of joining from wherever remotely,” said Wisner.
The NAMI Connection group will meet bi-monthly. Emily and Skyler Brice facilitate the group the fourth Monday of each month.
Another affiliate team leads the group on the second Thursday of each month.
The Brices run the Warming Center but have also gone through NAMI training and certification classes. Using a structured program, the two check in with everyone attending, then the facilitator steps back to identify the key need for that day of support, said Wisner.
“The facilitator might say, ‘It seems the stress of work relationships is on everyone’s mind today,’ or ‘Maybe we talk about trauma and depression,’” said Wisner.
The group offers attendees a safe place to realize they aren’t alone in their struggles, said Wisner. The facilitator or group members can offer suggestions on where to find help or what’s worked for them.
“I think people join when they need it,” said Wisner. “What I’d like to see is that it’s not just about diagnosed mental illness, like schizophrenia or bipolar, it’s for anyone who is struggling with a mental health condition.
Wisner has hopes the Aero Drive offices offer that safe space for classes to teach family members how to help their loved one with a mental illness and diagnosis. There will soon be peer-to-peer class for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery.
The In Their Own Voice class teaches public speaking to those who have the courage to speak about their struggles with mental illness and the stigma around mental illness. Graduates give powerful presentations to the public.
Wisner said some people just need help through depression after the death of a parent or have anxiety about what to do after graduating high school, there’s no shame in needing human connection and support to get back on one’s feet — because some of these mental and emotional struggles debilitate a person from making the best choices for their life.
Some struggle to maintain relationships.
Others simply give up.
It doesn’t have to be that way, said Wisner.
“Our concept is the more supports we have in our community, the better,” she said.
The organization just needs a little help from the community to fund, fill, and staff its new home base.
If interested in volunteering for NAMI Payson, register to attend an orientation at the Aero Drive office on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 928-301-9140, or email NAMIPayson@yahoo.com.
