NAMI graphic navigating a mental health crisis

NAMI Payson, with the help of the MHA Foundation, now has the space to hold its classes and seminars to those struggling with mental health. The organization needs volunteers and donations to open. Please call or email for more information or to help: 928-301-9140.

 NAMI

Patty Wisner, NAMI Payson president and program director, walked down the hallway of the former MHA Foundation offices on Aero Drive, explaining the future for each room.

“The conference room will be our classroom. Down the hall will be an intake room and then these rooms are for small group meetings,” she said, pointing to the now empty rooms.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.