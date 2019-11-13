A three-vehicle accident briefly backed up traffic at the SR 260/Beeline Highway intersection late Wednesday morning.
Traffic was snarled after a maroon Mitsubishi Eclipse, blue Chevy Cavalier and maroon Chevy Equinox crashed into each other at the intersection, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.
The driver of the Cavalier, who was headed northbound on 87, reportedly hit the Eclipse as it was turning onto eastbound 260. This resulted in the Eclipse getting pushed into the Equinox, which was stopped at the red light on westbound 260.
Officers cited the driver of the Cavalier for driving without insurance and speeding. Paramedics transported her to the hospital with minor injuries; it was unknown if she was released, Tischer said.
The driver of the Eclipse was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries and released. The driver of the Equinox was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!