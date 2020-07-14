Accidents on State Route 260 near the Mogollon Rim caused delays for travelers this weekend.
On Friday, a vehicle fire at milepost 280, just at the top of the Rim, closed eastbound travel. Traffic backed up for several miles. The Arizona Department of Transportation opened one lane of eastbound travel around 12:40 p.m.
Then on Sunday, a Penske moving truck rolled on westbound 260 at milepost 281, blocking both westbound lanes.
The accident occurred just after 6 a.m. and the roadway’s westbound lanes reopened just before noon.
The driver had some injuries, but they were not life-threatening, according to a public information officer with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was taken to Banner Payson Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!