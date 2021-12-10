Gila County will change its Dollar Dump Day at landfills starting in January.
The Board of Supervisors on Dec. 7 approved its staff recommendation to limit the weight of trash qualifying for the $1 dump fee.
The change allows the charge of $1 per load up to 1,000 pounds per customer.
Anything over 1,000 pounds will be charged $1 for the first 1,000 pounds and the existing landfill fee rate for everything over 1,000 pounds.
Current landfill rates are $44.51 per ton for residential household trash or $53.12 for all other waste.
This does not apply to commercial haulers. Commercial haulers will be charged regular landfill rates.
The county’s Dollar Dump Day was established on April 18, 2018. It is offered only on the second Saturday of each month. The intent was to encourage residents to clean up their property. Proof of residency was required.
The reduced fee did not apply to commercial haulers.
Sharron Winters said, “Dollar Dump Day was an overwhelming success. On the second Saturday of each month, landfill traffic increased by approximately 95%.
“Most residents (91%) using the landfills brought in approximately 571 pounds per vehicle. However, the other (9%) took advantage of the day and brought in as much as four tons per load. The majority of these were commercial haulers taking advantage of the system.”
She said since the program started, more than 7,000 tons of refuse have been deposited in the county’s two landfills on Dollar Dump Days.
The change in Dollar Dump Day fees is an effort to return the program to the original intention to allow residents to use the day to clean up their yards and property.
The revised schedule starts Jan. 1, 2022, with the first Dollar Dump Day on Saturday, Jan. 8. The landfill, Buckhead Mesa, northeast of Payson off North Highway 87, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
