The effects of domestic violence are far-reaching; not only for the partners involved but also for the children who have witnessed it.
Witnessing violence can leave children feeling anxious, fearful, or angry. In some cases, when domestic violence occurs in the home and the children are unsafe, the children must be removed from their homes and placed into the foster care system until it is safe to return.
Children in foster care need someone who will be there every step of the way to advocate for them. A child who has been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect may go through multiple homes, schools, caseworkers, therapists, etc.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are compassionate adults that fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect, and to learn and grow in the security of a loving family. CASA volunteers are the one consistent, caring adult in these children’s lives.
On any day, there are more than 13,500 children and youth in Arizona living in foster care, with relatives, group homes, shelters, or residential treatment centers due to being removed from their parent’s care.
There are 155 children in Gila County who do not have a CASA volunteer to advocate for their best interests.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month is the perfect time to learn the warning signs of domestic abuse and find a way to provide resources to a survivor in your community.
CASA of Gila County is always in need of volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect.
CASA volunteers usually spend about 15 hours per month working on their case and are asked to remain on the case for its duration. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.
