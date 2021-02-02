Popular Payson restaurant Alfonso’s Mexican Food expanded by opening a new store in Tonto Basin on Monday, Feb. 2.
Judging by the brisk business during the grand opening, it could prove to be an excellent decision.
“It was wonderful,” owner Israel Luna said. “We did just as well as Payson does on a busy weekend. It’s going to be a busy little spot for us.”
Alfonso’s has operated in Payson for the past two decades. They were at 510 S. Beeline until relocating to 430 S. Beeline after a fire on April 20, 2019. They were only out of business less than five weeks. They plan to rebuild in the former location.
The Payson Alfonso’s is owned by Jose Luna. His son, Israel Luna, has spent about nine years as the manager of the Payson store and will take over ownership of the Payson store when his father retires soon.
Israel Luna was thinking about opening his own location when he learned the owner of M & M Café in Tonto Basin was closing and moving across the country because of a family issue.
“The offer came up to take over the building and I eventually wanted to move out of Payson and live more rural than Payson,” Israel Luna said. “So (the opportunity) kind of showed itself to me (that) I should be opening in Tonto Basin. It’s just a 20-minute drive and is a growing area. So I thought, ‘why not.’”
It’s a strong family connection that makes running two locations possible.
“With the help of my mother, my aunt, my cousin, they’re seeing (to) everything,” he said. “I’m working there (Payson) in the morning and going over to Tonto Basin at night until I can find somebody to manage Payson and do things the way I want to do them.”
A big family is the key for the Lunas.
“It’s a big family,” Israel Luna said. “I have seven uncles and eight aunts and that’s just on my dad’s side. So, I have a lot of cousins and each cousin on my dad’s side has a restaurant. It helps out a lot. If anything gets tight, they come and help you.
“We just move up the ladder. I worked for my dad and now I have my own restaurant.”
The Tonto Basin Alfonso’s is at 200 Old Highway. 188.
Both the Tonto Basin and Payson restaurants have the same hours —7 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.
Luna is working to get a telephone set up in the Tonto Basin location.
Positive comments flooded into the comments for a post about the opening on the Tonto Basin Current News Facebook page.
“I know where I’ll be living off of again,” wrote one person.
“I’m full from dinner from Alfonso’s,” wrote an opening-day diner. “It was amazing.”
“Finally, yeah,” wrote one.
“See ya soon,” wrote another.
“Can’t wait to try it,” wrote another.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
