Fancy Fox’s Spring Fling
Celebrate spring at a craft fair with outdoor vendors and more from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at Hwy. 188 Milepost 259, Tonto Basin. There will be contests, special events and refreshments to enjoy, along with a wide variety of items for purchase, including Pampered Chef and Tupperware. For details contact RoBin, 480-250-9657, or email crazyclineheifer@gmail.com.
Fishing meeting
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Flycasters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, March 25 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Club member Dave Rozema will give a presentation on fly fishing in the White Mountains.
Those interested can arrive early for breakfast or coffee or to talk fishing.
Special showing of ‘The Rosa Parks Story’
In recognition of March as International Women’s Month, a special showing of the film, “The Rosa Parks Story,” starring Angela Basset is at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Sawmill Theatres. Entry is $8, which includes a small popcorn and soda. The showing is open to the community and everyone is welcome. Come watch this inspirational film about a woman who played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement.
2nd Amendment Rally
The Payson AZ Republican Volunteers plan a rally in front of Rim Country Guns at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25. No other extraneous signs, please. Bring your own sign and show everyone that Payson is not a gun free zone. For more information, call Jane at 480-244-9722.
Kindness Works for All event
Everyone is invited to the next Kindness Works for All activity at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. A patient kindness inventory will be taken. Participants will look at what we have in kind services in Payson and what is needed to be a truly kind community.
Thanks to all who supported the food banks at the concert on March 12.
Friends of Pine Library host guest speaker
The Friends of the Pine Library host Jeff Sweeney, owner of Strawberry Gardens Nursery in Strawberry, at its 1 p.m. meeting, Monday, March 27. The meeting is in the library activity room, located behind the cultural hall of the Pine Strawberry Community Center. The meeting is open to the public and includes refreshments.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 28 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. Vietnam veteran Jim Muhr is the guest speaker. He will discuss the 55th Anniversary of the TET Offensive and its effect on the war.
Free clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet holds its next free clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 29 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
As always, gently used clothing will be available, set out on tables by gender and size. In addition, gently used coats/jackets will be distributed. Each child is entitled to two jackets/coats, as long as they last.
New shoes, new socks, and new underwear will be given out, too. Keep in mind, that children must be present to get new shoes.
Call Bob at 928-951-2217 for additional information.
PAWS meeting
PAWS in Payson hosts J.P. De le Montaigne with Payson Parks and Recreation at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Wednesday, April 5. The program focuses on pending improvement plans for the Payson Parks system, including the dog park.
The meeting takes place in the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Also the annual Easter Weekend Bake Sale, planned at Tractor Supply on Saturday, April 8 will be discussed.
The public is welcome to these activities.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 5 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church’s log building, 601 E. Highway 260. The guest speaker is local tree expert, Board Certified Arborist David Mikulak.
Nominations sought
Nominations are now being accepted for the Pine/Strawberry Volunteer of the Year for 2022. Nominations will be taken until June 15.
Anyone who volunteers in Pine and Strawberry qualifies. Write a paragraph or two telling about the way this person has made a difference in the Pine/Strawberry community. Send the information to takepridepine@gmail.com or Take Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
For submissions contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!