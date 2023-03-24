shepherd

Gila County Sheriff Adam Shepherd is the guest speaker at the Monday, March 27 meeting of the Rim Country Republican Club. The club meets at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Gather to socialize and order lunch at 11:30 a.m. if desired. For details call Nancy Cox at 928-472-1172.

Fancy Fox’s Spring Fling

Celebrate spring at a craft fair with outdoor vendors and more from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at Hwy. 188 Milepost 259, Tonto Basin. There will be contests, special events and refreshments to enjoy, along with a wide variety of items for purchase, including Pampered Chef and Tupperware. For details contact RoBin, 480-250-9657, or email crazyclineheifer@gmail.com.

