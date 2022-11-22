School is out
The Payson Unified School District is in recess for Thanksgiving now through the end of the week. Classes resume Monday, Nov. 28.
The district’s winter recess is from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Jan. 6, with classes resuming Monday, Jan. 9.
The Pine Strawberry School District has the same dates for its Thanksgiving recess as Payson, but its winter recess is from Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 30. Classes resume Monday, Jan. 2.
Tonto Basin School students have early release on Nov. 22 and 23, with Thursday, Nov. 24 off. The winter recess starts with an early release on Thursday, Dec. 22 and runs through Friday, Jan. 6.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:13 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Bee-line Highway. The guest speaker is Suzy Tubbs, Payson Town councilor and director of Payson Community Kids.
NAMI Community Support Center hours
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Payson’s Community Support Center is open to the public on Wednesdays in November from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by Support Groups from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Family Support Group is Nov. 23. New Member/Prospective Member Orientation is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 29. For details email namipayson@yahoo.com or call 928-301-9140.
Four Peaks Fine Art Show benefits Tonto Basin School
The Gene Scott Memorial Foundation sponsors the Second Annual Four Peaks Fine Art Show to benefit children at Tonto Basin Elementary School. The show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 N. Highway 188. For information about participating or attending, call 480-982-7276.
Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Payson Elks Community Thanksgiving Dinner is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted. The Elks need volunteers to help with the dinner.
Wednesday, Nov. 23, starting at 9 a.m., dining room set up – filling salad dressings, cranberry sauce and the like.
Thanksgiving Day volunteers are needed to help serve, assist with packing the dinners to go (Realtors will be delivering them), clearing tables, doing dishes, emptying trash, cleaning up, etc. If you can help, just show up at the lodge any time after 10 a.m. until we are through, sometime around 3 p.m. Come help for an hour or all day, no sign-up needed.
Randy & Rosie Holiday Craft Show
Join Randy Lewis and Rosie Mason at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 for a Holiday Craft Show. For details call Lewis at 928-978-7979, or Mason at 480-489-2473.
Lighting Festival
The annual Swiss Village Christmas Lighting Festival is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25. There are activities all day — enjoy sales, vendors, music, activities and fun at participating Swiss Village Shops and greet Santa at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25.
One of the booths will feature the Rim Country Camera Club’s calendars. Proceeds from the calendar sales go to area food banks.
Payson Flycasters
The Gila Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Payson Fly Casters Club meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Everyone is welcome; many members arrive early to talk fishing and have breakfast or coffee. This month’s guest speaker is Bryce Sisson, manager of the Tonto Fish Hatchery. Sisson will discuss recent fish culture improvements and production changes at the hatchery with information about the four species of trout raised there.
Learn about the Payson Golf Club
The Rim Country Republican Club hosts Bob Jackson, owner, and Bobby Davis, membership sales director, at its Monday, Nov. 28 meeting. They will talk about the many exciting updates that make the Payson Golf Club a family and community place.
Meetings of the Rim Country Republican Club are at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Gather at 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch, if desired. The program is at noon. Contact Nancy Cox, 928-472-1172, for details.
Blood drives
Vitalant plans blood drives in Rim Country 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Expedition Church dining hall, 301 S. Colcord Rd.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, Payson Ranger Station Mona Room, 1009 E. Highway 260. Sign up to donate at vitalant.org.
Kaitie’s Closet needs gently used clothing
While monetary donations have remained steady for Kaitie’s Closet, it is in dire need of gently used clothing. Bring clothing for youngsters to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway. On the west side there is a large pink box in which used clothing can be placed.
Kaitie’s Closet does not accept used underwear, used shoes, or used socks — these items are purchased through monetary donations.
There is one more distribution scheduled for 2022. It is at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Free Movie
The Payson Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge present the movie “Midway” in honor of Pearl Harbor Day Saturday, Dec. 3 at Sawmill Theatres. The event is free of charge and opens at 9:30 a.m. with an Honor Guard ceremony, the movie starts at 10 a.m. The hosts suggest arriving early for available seating.
Electric Light Parade
Payson’s 2022 Electric Light Parade is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is “Vintage Christmas.”
Bronze Bells, Silver Years
All are welcome to Payson United Methodist Church’s Grace Notes free Handbell Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4. The church is located at 414 N. Easy St.
Help celebrate Grace Notes’ 25 years of ringing traditional Christmas carols, contemporary songs, favorite hymns, original handbell compositions, group, ensemble and solo ringing. A freewill offering supports local church missions and the handbell ministry.
Mountain Bible Women’s Christmas Celebration
Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, presents its annual Women’s Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 and at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year’s event is a play, “Through Mary’s Eyes,” written and produced by Donna Fischer.
The Friday performance is $10 per person and includes dessert, doors open at 5:30 p.m. The Saturday performance is $20 per person and includes a full meal, doors open at 10 a.m.
A limited number of tickets are available. Call 928-472-7800 to see if any remain for purchase.
Choral Society Christmas Concert
The Payson Choral Society presents a musical version of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person; at the door admission is $15. Tickets are available from members of the Choral Society; at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.; and at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. The program is directed by Daria Mason with Lisa Tan as collaborating pianist and Beth Christensen as backup director/pianist. Based on the novel by Charles Dickens, the book and lyrics are by Chris Blackwood, with music by Piers Chater Robinson. This is an amateur production by arrangement with International Theatre and Music Limited, www.itmshows.com.
School concerts
The holiday concerts for Payson Schools are Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15 and on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Winter Concert is at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12, featuring the Rim Country Middle School Choir and the Payson High Guitar Group at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Rd.
The Julia Randall Elementary Christmas Concert is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Rd.
The Payson Elementary School Winter Holiday Concert is at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Rd.
The Rim Country Middle School and Payson High School Band Concert is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at Payson High School Auditorium, 301 S. McLane Rd.
The Honor Choir, Hand Bells, and Advance Ukulele Concert is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Julia Randall Elementary School, 601 S. Green Valley Pkwy.
Deacon’s Food Pantry needs volunteers
The Deacon’s Food Pantry at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., needs volunteers. Pantry distribution hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please call 928-474-2059 for more information.
Hospital seeks volunteers
Banner Payson Medical Center is looking for volunteers who want to share their gifts with the community.
There are opportunities to serve in a multitude of areas within the organization. Work with patients, staff, other community members – even pet therapy dogs.
To join the Banner Payson volunteer family, call 928-471-1296 or email Amberlyn Brady, Volunteer Services Program Assistant at Amberlyn.Brady@bannerhealth.com for more information.
Time Out asks for year-end donations
The Time Out Domestic Violence Shelter of Payson is asking the public to consider it for a 2022 AZ Charitable Tax Credit. The maximum tax credit for couples filing jointly is $800, for single filers the maximum is $400. Send contributions to Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson AZ 85547 or donate online at www.timeoutshelter.org.
