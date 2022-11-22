alm pix

The annual Swiss Village Lighting Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, with shops lighting up around twilight and Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving at about 6 p.m.

School is out

The Payson Unified School District is in recess for Thanksgiving now through the end of the week. Classes resume Monday, Nov. 28.

