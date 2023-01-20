Humane Society needs help
The Humane Society of Central Arizona has a donor who will match up to $10,000 in contributions in order to purchase a newer box truck. The current truck is in disrepair and new truck is desperately needed to continue to pick up donations for the HSCAZ’s Resale Store and for the animals.
Donate online at www.humanesocietycentralaz.org/ or mail a check to Humane Society of Central Arizona, P.O. Box 242, Payson, AZ 85547. For more details visit the shelter at 605 W. Wilson Ct. or call 928-474-5590.
Line Dancing at the library
The recent Line Dancing class at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, was so popular the offerings have been extended.
Line Dancing classes are now held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays with Jolene. These classes are for intermediate and advanced students. A class with Doris is held for beginners from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by a class for intermediate students from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Fridays. No classes are held the second Friday of the month.
New Plant Society meets
The Tonto Basin AZ Native Plant Society Chapter meets from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 268 E. Stephens Way, Tonto Basin, located behind the Desert Community Christian Fellowship Church and VFW off Highway 188. Follow the signs once you are behind the church to the meeting location.
An RSVP would be greatly appreciated, but is not necessary. Like and follow the group’s FB page at Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter and Instagram account aznpstontobasin for all events and plant information. To be added to the group’s email list, contact tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com.
Become a member of the AZ Native Plant Society at www.aznps.com.
Rim Country Archaeology
The Rim Country Archaeology group’s next regular meeting is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, in the conference room. Dr. Todd Bostwick will be speaking on “The Great Murals of Baja California: A Glimpse Into the Spirit World of Ancient Hunter-Gatherers.” The public is welcome. To become a member of Rim Country Archaeology, contact treasurer Dennis Dubose at dadubose@gmail.com.
TCCA Jackie Wilson tribute
Critically acclaimed actor/singer and Broadway star, Chester Gregory, brings Jackie Wilson’s biggest hits to life in a live concert at the Payson High School Auditorium at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Individual adult tickets are $25 each. To order tickets online go to www.tccarim.org. Patrons purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smartphone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
Visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Anniversary of Roe v. Wade demonstration organized
In conjunction with the Women’s March organization, a demonstration in Payson in support of women’s health rights is Sunday, Jan. 22, the anniversary of the passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973. The demonstration is from noon to 2 p.m. on the sidewalks facing the junction of Highways 260 and 87. Gather in the parking lot in front of the T-Mobile/Beverage Place businesses, 111 E. Hwy. 260. Signs will be provided or bring your own. It is not required, but if you wish, you can sign up at https://action.womensmarch.com/events/when-women-rise-we-raise-the-world.
Christian Worship Yoga
Christian Worship Yoga is held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday at Rim Country CrossFit Gym, 113 W. Main, Suite B. Come early to get the best spots. No prior yoga experience is necessary. The service is free. Dress comfortably, bring thin yoga “sticky mat” and two yoga blocks. No kids, animals, heavy perfumes, please. Contact instructor Tina Terry, 928-595-0528 (text or call), or visit AlohaYogaFaith@outlook.com.
Cosmic Dinners
Expand your horizons as you venture beyond Earth while enjoying a delicious meal at a local restaurant with astronomer Russ Genet. The inaugural Cosmic Dinner, The Secret Lives of Stars, will be at the Delicious Cafe, 512 S. Beeline at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23. Seats are limited, so please email Russ at russmgenet@aol.com to obtain details, reserve a seat, and select your dinner menu choices.
Free tax help
Get necessary forms now to get help from Payson AARP Foundation Tax-Aide free federal and state tax preparation and e-filing.
Forms that must be completed before the appointment can be picked up at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 and from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 26.
Free tax help and e-filing is from Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Tuesday, April 18 by appointment only. The appointment line at 928-487-1174 is now open.
Payson Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway.
The guest speaker is Gila County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp, with a presentation on the Electoral College. This issue came up several years ago to change how our presidential elections are held, but it was stopped. The federal government is now trying to promote it again.
For submissions contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!