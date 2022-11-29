kid in coat

Gently used, cleaned coats and jackets will be available at Kaitie’s Closet final clothing distribution for children in 2022 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.

Four Peaks Fine Art Show benefits Tonto Basin School

The Gene Scott Memorial Foundation sponsors the Second Annual Four Peaks Fine Art Show to benefit children at Tonto Basin Elementary School. The show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 N. Highway 188. For information about participating or attending, call 480-982-7276.

