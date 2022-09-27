Calling all gardeners
The Seed Library at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, needs your seeds. By sharing seeds from plants grown in Rim Country, we help develop crops and plants better adapted to our local growing conditions and increase our chances of successful gardening.
Bring your seeds in clearly labeled envelopes or containers to the circulation desk at the Payson Public Library. Fill out a donation slip, available at the Seed Library. The more information that you provide, the better we can track the success of our local seed stores. No GMO or hybrid seeds, please. Thank you for your participation. And keep gardening!
Moonshot Bootcamp
A Moonshot Bootcamp on Business Development takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The facilitator will be Executive Director Diana White. Topics include strategic time management, intentional and successful networking, working lunch, self-confidence and motivation.
All Rim Country business owners and entrepreneurs are welcome. Registration costs $25 and lunch is included. Register by emailing maia@rimcountrychamber.com or call 928-978-0490.
Sponsored by Town of Payson Economic Development and Rim Country Chamber of Commerce.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party, meets at a new time, 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., Tuesday Sept. 27 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline. The guest speaker is from the Arizona Free Enterprise Club to discuss the pros and cons of the nine propositions on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
Clothing distribution
Kaitie’s Closet holds its September clothing distribution for children from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
There is gently used clothing, including coats and jackets. Each child will be entitled to a heavy coat and a jacket, as long as supplies last. All coats and jackets have been washed and all are in good repair. New shoes, new socks, and new underwear are available. Children must be present if they are seeking new shoes.
After September, there will be only two more distributions for 2022: October and November. For additional information, contact Bob Horne at 928-951-2217.
Homecoming parade
Payson High School’s 2022 Homecoming Parade is at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 on Main Street. All PHS alumni and residents of Payson and the Rim Country are invited to attend.
Lanterns on the Lake
Join the Second Annual Lanterns on the Lake event at Green Valley Park. It is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29. Be a part of our Domestic Violence Memorial/Awareness Walk, enjoy some great food from local food trucks, decorate lanterns, and release them into the lake.
Gather for announcements at 4:15 p.m.; annual Awareness Walk around the park, 5 p.m.; refreshments, lantern decoration and launch, 5:30 p.m.
Art show and Empty Bowls
Get tickets now for the Canapes and Canvas, a fine arts show presented by Rim Country Artists. The opening is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road. The event features live music, hors oeuvres and wine. It continues Saturday, Oct. 1 with a sale from both the art show and Empty Bowls event.
Rim Country Empty Bowls is now part of RCA, 100% of proceeds from the sale of bowls will go directly to local food banks.
The $50 admission to the reception goes to expanding the arts in Rim Country.
Get tickets at paysonartists.org or National Bank.
Tonto Apache plan 50th anniversary celebration
The Tonto Apache Tribe of Payson celebrates is 50th Anniversary of recognition of the federal government’s recognition of the Tonto Apache Tribe and the award of land for a reservation.
Celebrations are Friday, Sept. 30 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Festivities include: a powwow Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the east parking lot of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 1, the Mazatzal Grill Masters Competition and Testicle Festival; followed by a free concert by One Gunn, a Tribute to Bob Marley; a Golf Tournament is planned Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Rim Golf Club.
A community barbecue with Tribal Ceremonial events and an outdoor drone show is Thursday, Oct. 6; a Fun Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 7 Scotty McCreery appears in an outdoor concert get tickets online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashiers cage, gates open at 4 p.m., opening act is at 5:30 p.m., 50th Anniversary Celebration fireworks follow concert and an after-show free concert inside the casino event center with Fortunate Son, A Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute.
A 50th Anniversary Poker Run takes place Saturday, Oct. 8. Celebrations close the evening of Oct. 8 when renown country music artist Clint Black performs outdoors at the casino from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.; opening act at 5:30 p.m., fireworks follow the concert and a free after-show concert inside the casino event center with the Latin Ladies, A Tribute to Shakira, Selena & JLo.
For more details on the celebration events, go to mazatzalcasino.com.
Bake sale
The Payson Fire Department and Rim Country Fire Angels Bake Sale is 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 1 at the fire station parking lot, 400 W. Main St. Proceeds help the Christmas for Kids program. For details call Monica Savage at 928-472-5120.
Ham Swapfest
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association of Payson has a Swapfest from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Rumsey Park, ramada 5, 400 McLane Road. There is no entrance fee, but tailgate sellers must pay a $10 site charge and table vendors need to pay $25 per table.
Veteran and new Ham radio operators are invited to buy, sell and swap amateur radio, electronic and computer equipment. Ham operators and non-hams alike are invited.
Prior to the Swapfest TARA hosts a VE session from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., with a $15 charge for the test.
Jazz concert
The Payson Friends of Jazz and the Payson Community Presbyterian Church host a jazz concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the church, 800 W. Main St.
The performance is by ZAZUWest, a Phoenix premier ensemble, dedicated to performing Gypsy Jazz, the style devoted to the legacy of guitar legend Django Reinhardt. It will perform unique Django compositions, as well as traditional, and contemporary jazz standards in their own Gypsy Jazz style. Sunday’s group may include additional guest artists.
To reserve a spot, please return a reply to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. The performance is free and the door will remain open to the public.
Gardeners meet
Join the gardeners of the High Country Garden Club at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in the log cabin at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260. The evening’s presentation is “Review of Season of Growing Fruit and Vegetables” by Martin Frauenknecht, farm manager.
Beeline Cruise-in
The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-in is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8 at Green Valley Park. The 28th Annual Beeline Cruise-in, hosted by the Rim Country Classic Auto Club, includes the participants’ Burger Burn at Rumsey Park on Friday afternoon and the show at Green Valley Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday. Contact Club President Paul Renaud, 619-787-0563, for details. For registration contact Ken Tozi, 928-970-1700. The event is free to spectators.
Lions Bake Sale
The Payson Lions host a Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at R&K Hardware, south of Walmart. Proceeds benefit service dogs for disabled and sight and hearing impaired.
Gone to the Dogs
The Payson Lions host Gone to the Dogs, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Rumsey Park’s grass diamond. Bring well-mannered and leashed furry friends and join the Payson Lions Club for games, fun, food, services and demonstrations.
Wine Around the Library fundraiser tickets available
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place, plans its eighth annual Wine Around the Library fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased at the Pine library. The event helps the library purchase books and funds library programming for all ages.
Enjoy excellent wine, See’s chocolate, great food, and conversation at the Pine library. Foot stomping music will be played by Trouble in Paradise. Raffle and auction items will be on display all evening, as well as a 50/50 raffle.
Call 928-476-3672 or go online to pinepubliclibrary.com for details.
Benefit calendars for sale
The Rim Country Camera Club has its benefit 2023 calendars on sale for $10. All proceeds from sales are donated to local food banks, the club’s new scholarship fund, or other designated charities.
Calendars are at Plant Fair Nursery, Payson Public Library, Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, Christian Gifts and Home Décor, Common Grounds, Crosswinds Restaurant, and at the Rim Country Camera Club booth at the Farmers Market.
To ship calendars, purchase them directly from the club’s website at http://www.rimcountrycameraclub.org. Click on Products for Sale and follow the prompts to complete your order. Payment may be made through PayPal or as a guest of PayPal to pay directly with your credit card.
AARP Tax program needs technology coordinator
The AARP Tax-Aides of Payson and Star Valley is looking for a technology coordinator.
Would you like to use your computer skills to help a local nonprofit organization? We are looking for a volunteer to serve as our technology coordinator. This person’s duties include configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting laptop computers, printers, scanners, and wireless networks, configuring web-based software and managing user accounts, providing training and technical support for end users, and maintaining an accurate inventory of computer equipment. Knowledge of Chromebook computers is helpful, but not required. If you are interested, please leave a message at 928-487-1174 and Neoma will get back to you.
