The 2023 Payson Book Festival is not until July, but it is not too early to get excited as organizers are welcoming dozens of authors and, new this year, artists.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. In addition to local authors and those from around the state, members of Rim Country Artists are also taking part.
This is a free event open to the public,
This year Payson Book Festival organizers are collaborating with Rim Country Artists to celebrate and promote literacy and art at the 8th annual celebration of books and art for readers and art lovers of all ages.
The event includes not only an art exhibition, but there are also Kid Zone sessions for children. The Kid Zone features on-demand story times, puppet shows with Miss Susie at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Art of Storytelling sessions.
Organizers estimate 700 visitors attending this year.
The Rim Country chapter of Arizona Professional Writers (APW) is partnering with the Payson Roundup Newspaper, Post Net, and Rim Country Living to present the Payson Authors and Artists Festival.
Authors from throughout the state attend, sign and sell fiction and non-fiction books of many genres.
Members of Rim Country Artists (RCA) will showcase and sell their traditional, mixed media, and fiber art. APW and RCA are non-profit organizations. Participating literacy groups include the Gila County Library District, Rim Country Literacy, Southwest Human Development, and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.
Major goals of the Payson Book Festival are to promote literacy and showcase Arizona authors and artists. The festival’s mission is to enhance the love of reading by providing a friendly environment that encourages personal interaction between Arizona authors and readers of all ages. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local scholarship programs.
“Our collaboration with Rim Country Artists recognizes a complementary creative force,” said one organizer.
Visit the website: http://www.paysonbookfestival.org or email questions to media@paysonbookfestival.org. Photos and videos are available by request to media contact.
The Payson Book Festival, Inc. features appearances by authors from Rim Country and around Arizona.
Among the authors taking part:
• Charlie Seraphin, from Rhinelander, Wis., was a senior executive at CBS News, Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer.
He managed radio stations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Diego.
Among his many adventures: working as a college professor, living with monks at a monastery, and helping convince David Koresh to release children the night of the shootout at Waco, Texas. His first two books in retirement have 5-star Amazon ratings. A Payson resident since 2019, he hosts the Forum weekday mornings on KMOG and is working on two new books.
• Dito (rhymes with Cheetoh) Abbott once spent three-and-half-years animating a stop-motion music video for his band, Too Many Drummers, in his garage. Dito was born in Puerto Rico, grew up in Saudi Arabia, and sailed around the world with his family by the age of 27.
After completing such an epic project, he thought writing novels would be easy. He was wrong. His debut YA Fantasy Adventure novel, “Debunked,” draws on his love for adventure, googly-eyed slime beasts, and sarcastic swords of legend. He currently lives in Phoenix with his wife, kids, and an invisible dragon named Clyde.
• Laurie Fagen is a long-time “writer by habit” who has written for news, video, films, documentaries, murder mystery plays and more.
An honorable mention in a contest led to three published anthology stories, and her crime fiction novel series “Behind the Mic Mysteries.” “Fade Out,” “Dead Air” and “Bleeder” are available in e-book, print and audiobook. She’s working on “Raw Image,” the first in a new series, “Behind the Lens Mysteries.”
Fagen is a member of Sisters in Crime.
• Kathleen Kelly worked as a Registered Nurse specializing in Critical Care and Emergency Medicine for over 30 years. Trained as a Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner, she has worked with victims of violence. She is the Coordinator of Gila County Child Fatality Review for the Arizona Health Department. She has studied extensively in alternative healing, embracing the richness of a holistic approach in her work as a medical intuitive. She believes her work lends the illuminating voice of each child after death.
Her short stories, penned in her journals over the years, celebrate the best in all of us.
• R Gregg Miller – After 25 years of chasing the bad guys on the streets of Los Angeles, Gregg retired from the LAPD to chase his toddler around the house. Instead of dragging a war bag to the trunk of a police car every day, he began tossing a stroller and a diaper bag into his SUV for another “daddy and daughter adventure day.” Now, with his daughter working on her PhD, the aging street cop lives in the White Mountains. When he isn’t building furniture or strolling through the forest, he’s working on another entertaining novel that blends his personal experiences with history.
Expect book signings and book sellers, projects for the kids, presentations, live music, and food available in the hotel and casino premises.
Arizona Professional Writers (formerly Arizona Press Women) is a nonprofit organization of women and men who work as professional communicators, journalists, writers, novelists, poets, scriptwriters, editors, journalism teachers, photographers, film producers, freelancers and public relations specialists. Through APW, members sharpen career skills, network with top professionals and enjoy the camaraderie of peers.
Arizona Press Women was founded in Flagstaff in 1953 by several women journalists when female journalists were not allowed to join the Arizona Press Club. APW received its official charter in 1954 and soon afterwards became affiliated with the National Federation of Press Women (NFPW)
APW is currently organized by three Chapters: Southern Chapter in Tucson, Central Chapter in the Phoenix area and Rim Country Chapter in the Payson area.
The Rim Country Chapter was established in Payson in 2003. In addition to sponsoring the Payson Book Festival, Rim Country Chapter holds monthly virtual meetings on Zoom. Meetings feature speakers who are published writers or experts in other areas of professional communications, and opportunities to discuss and review members own books at meetings.
APW offers a college scholarship to a high school senior or college student who is planning to major in communications at an Arizona university or college, and the Chapter funds a scholarship for a student at the Payson campus of Gila Community College.
Today, APW members are women and men from many facets of communications. Members include editors, newspaper reporters, television anchors, radio announcers, free-lance writers, public relations executives, scriptwriters, novelists, poets, video producers, photographers, educators, students, and managers of communications-related businesses.
All About Rim Country Artists
The mission of the RCA is to promote all the arts in Rim Country – through exhibition and performance, community involvement, education, and collaboration.
Exhibitions and performances include fine art, photography, music, poetry, theatre and dance
Community Involvement includes: public art, networking, and partnering opportunities between non-profits, businesses and artists
Art Education, including workshops, mentor artists, projects built by artists, students and teachers, and professional development
Collaboration to foster partnerships with art projects, shows, towns, and businesses to increase the health and prosperity of Rim Country, and to build an arts center.
Rim Country Artists wants to be a landing spot, and a place-maker for advancing the finer arts throughout the Rim Country. Payson is a central hub, (just an hour north of Scottsdale), but members and RCA’s outreach extend far beyond, past Pine, Star Valley, Heber and hopefully even the White Mountain communities of Show Low, Snowflake, and Holbrook.
As folks from all over the Southwest migrate to the rural mountain towns of Arizona, Payson and its outlying areas are primed and ready to foster an inclusive, inspiring environment for artists and art connoisseurs alike.
While the deadline for authors to register for participating in the July 15 Authors & Artists Festival, there is still time for artists to submit applications to take part. The deadline for entry applications is June 1. For more information contact: Elizabeth Fowler at elizaufowler@gmail.com or call 928-970-1825
• This is a juried show. Three photos, representative of what you intend to exhibit, must be submitted for the selection of show participants.
• Each artist is required to do their own setup in their assigned area. Each booth will be approximately a 10’ x 10’ space, possibly larger. All hanging art must be presented on panels brought to the show by the artist. No art will be allowed on the walls. Easels are an option as well.
• Each artist must supply their own table(s) and table cloth(s).
• Artists will provide a professional presentation and keep an orderly and clean area during the show.
To benefit RCA’s Scholarship fund, each exhibitor is to donate a piece of art for the show raffle.
Please scan your completed application, then email it and 3 digital photos to
Elizabeth Fowler at elizaufowler@gmail.com
If you prefer, after emailing your photo files to her, you may mail your printed application to Elizabeth at 239 W. Thompson Rd., Payson AZ 85541
