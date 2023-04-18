It’s the festival you’ve been waiting for all winter. Green Valley Park comes alive with wildlife and outdoor fun activities for the whole family from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 6. Don’t miss the free 23rd Annual Payson Wildlife Fair.
“Catch a monster-sized trout, try your hand at fly tying, or touch a giant snake… there is something for everyone,” said Jarrod McFarlin, Arizona Game & Fish Field Supervisor in Payson.
“People come from all over the state for this one-day outdoor event,” he added.
There will be informational booths from many local and state organizations, an archery range to test your accuracy, and games with door prizes for the kids.
Live birds of prey, rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, turtles and other wildlife will be on display. The fair is designed to celebrate Arizona’s great outdoors and emphasize the importance of conserving our state’s diverse wildlife.
Green Valley Lake will receive nearly double its normal stocking of trout in preparation for the event. No fishing license is required for fair attendees, and equipment and bait are provided at the free fishing booth at the fair.
The Payson Wildlife Fair is a cooperative effort between the Arizona Game and Fish Department, USDA Forest Service, Mogollon Sporting Association and Payson Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information contact the Parks, Recreation & Tourism, 928-472-5110.
