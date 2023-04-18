It’s the festival you’ve been waiting for all winter. Green Valley Park comes alive with wildlife and outdoor fun activities for the whole family from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 6. Don’t miss the free 23rd Annual Payson Wildlife Fair.

“Catch a monster-sized trout, try your hand at fly tying, or touch a giant snake… there is something for everyone,” said Jarrod McFarlin, Arizona Game & Fish Field Supervisor in Payson.

