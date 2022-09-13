In the U.S. each year, there are over 300 rock-and-gem shows with about two dozen shows in Arizona alone. Payson’s three-day show, its 24th annual event, is this weekend, Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino’s Event Center.

“We think we put on one of the best, smaller-venue shows in our state. Our vendors bring polished and rough rocks, gemstones, fossils, geodes, art and jewelry from all over the world to Payson each September,” said show chair Rollo Pool of the Payson Rimstones Rock Club.

