In the U.S. each year, there are over 300 rock-and-gem shows with about two dozen shows in Arizona alone. Payson’s three-day show, its 24th annual event, is this weekend, Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino’s Event Center.
“We think we put on one of the best, smaller-venue shows in our state. Our vendors bring polished and rough rocks, gemstones, fossils, geodes, art and jewelry from all over the world to Payson each September,” said show chair Rollo Pool of the Payson Rimstones Rock Club.
Friday’s show hours are 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Admission for adults is $3 on Friday and $5 on Saturday and Sunday. Kids under 13 are free all three days. Last year, the show attracted 1,700 attendees.
Pool and his wife and co-chair Christine had never been to a rock-and-gem show a year ago when asked by club president Becky Bagshaw to be the 2022 Payson show chairs. Since then, they have visited 10 shows, met and emailed with other show chairs, and listened to past and current club members to make small changes this year. It’s been a steep learning curve, they admit.
“We didn’t realize all the work that needs to be done, all the moving parts in a show like this. It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle,” says Christine.
The show tries to offer something for everyone. Some attendees come to shop for bargains or for new specimens for their collection. Some are looking for polished rocks to make jewelry.
There are educational and fun activities for kids. New this year are artist demonstrations for wire-wrapping; jewelry making; and jade cutting.
Shows like this would not happen without a tribe of volunteers, says Christine. Forty-four of the club’s 140 members already have raised their hands to volunteer — some for a few hours and some for all three days. They do everything from putting posters on store windows, to setting up tables and exhibits, running educational activities and doing security. Others donate items they have purchased or collected — for the Rimstones to sell or auction at this show or to be used in schools.
Payson club members Ed Vos and Lynne Wheeler have been involved in the club and annual shows for years. Vos, now 90, still enjoys going on rock hunts and has volunteered at all 23 annual shows. Wheeler was a teacher in the Valley for 27 years, before settling in Payson, and has helped at most of the shows since 1999. She manages the Kids and Education Center — that offers rock painting, a scavenger hunt, a spinning wheel, a booth with glow-in-the-dark rocks, and free educational materials from the club and governmental agencies.
“Fluorescent rocks are a big hit at all gem and mineral shows. Kids and adults are amazed to see rocks glow orange, red, blue, white, yellow and green when placed under UV lights,” the Pools added. As usual, there will be an Ask-The-Geologist table, so attendees are welcome to bring in rocks and fossils for identification.
Of its 22 vendors this year, 21 are from Arizona, with five from Payson. The show has five new vendors. Including a geologist who has been collecting specimens his whole life and now buys and sells. Other new vendors sell antique and estate jewelry, polished gems and spheres, plus jewelry, beads, crystals and higher end gems and specimens.
“As an all-volunteer club, we earn our money — for science scholarships, for books for libraries and educational materials — by selling admission tickets and from sales at our twice-hourly silent auctions and our end-of-show raffle,” says Christine.
New for the auction block this year are two custom field trips, including one for six hours for four persons, with transportation, lunch and tools provided.
The Rimstones Rock Club is more than an annual show, they add. It holds monthly club meetings with presentations, plans field trips and does educational outreach. In the last year, the club has offered members more than two dozen field trips, often with other rock clubs and some as overnight trips. Members searched for Payson “diamonds,” petrified wood, agates, jaspers, sandstones, onyx, serpentine, Apache tears, “brain” rocks, and quartzes, as well as fossils dating back 300 million years, even before dinosaurs, when our area was covered by a shallow sea.
What the vendors and rock club members share is their love for the beauty of rocks and fossils and a willingness to share their knowledge. The club has members from ages 10 to 90, including a handful of retired geologists.
“My reward last year was seeing kids leave our show with their rocks, some that were 5 or 6 years old, brimming with joy and showing me their new treasures,” Rollo said. “Maybe we will inspire some to make rock collecting a hobby or to lead them to a science education. Rock hounding is also a great family pastime.”
Interested in learning more?
Attend the Payson Rimstones Rock Club’s next meeting at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Monthly meetings are at 3:30 p.m., the second Wednesday of each month at the library and are open to the public.
Meetings include a speaker, show-and-tell rocks and fossils, auction items, snacks and information about upcoming club field trips and events. Speakers Wednesday, Sept. 14 are Chris and Rollo Pool, co-chairs of the fall gem and mineral show slated for Sept. 16-18. For more information, call 928-595-2059.
