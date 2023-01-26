Live music at Oxbow
John Carpino & the Hot Cappuccinos perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Oxbow Saloon, 607 W. Main, Payson. The Oxbow Jam Band perform from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. most every Sunday at the Oxbow Saloon
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low hosts Art with Friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday.
The next gathering is Thursday, Feb. 2.
Bring your art project and work along with others. Bring a lunch and enjoy the company of other artists. No cost. For details call 928-532-2296.
Sports Bar & GrillDJ Hemmesphere performs live at The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill, 857 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop in the Ponderosa Plaza, at 9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3 and 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.
WorkshopArt Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low features a Glass Heart Mosaic Workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4. Instructor Peggy Donathan provides all materials and tools for class use. Cost is $38 per person, open to ages 13 and older. Make checks payable to Donathan Studio Glass and give to the Art Alliance of the White Mountains or send to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, 85901.
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, hosts the Show Low Writer’s Group from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 9. For details call 928-532-2296.
A new season of jazz performances, start in February.
The first is with Ken Hales and Payson Jazz at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main Street.
Payson Jazz, the community’s only jazz ensemble, performs classic and standards tunes popular from the 20’s to the 60’s. Joining Payson Jazz is guest performer, Ken Hales, who is a master flugelhorn player.
The performance is free, but contributions in any amount may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church jazz fund.
Expect to hear tunes such as St. Louis Blues, A Fine Romance, Jersey Bounce, The Sheik Of Araby, In The Still Of The Night, Cherokee, Basin Street Blues, as well as a few swing tunes from the big band era.
Payson Jazz rehearses weekly and the members are: Greg Larkins, piano; Mike Buskirk, bass; Daria Mason, sax, flute and vocals; Bruce Taylor, sax; Hawkeye Mathews, sax; Larry Brasen – trumpet; Joan Smith, guitar, and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
While reservations are not required, confirming that you plan to attend with a return e-mail to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com helps insure that enough seats are made available.
Future performances: 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 – The John Darst Band; 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 – The Pete Pancrazi Quartet; 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day Special, performer to be announced.
