Area business owners and would-be entrepreneurs are invited to take a “moonshot” with an idea or an existing business they’d like to expand or even a product or business idea.
Join the Rim Country Arizona Pioneer Pitch competition — similar to a showcase like as seen on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
To apply, candidates must submit an online application and post a two-minute pitch video about their product or service on YouTube. Please record your two-minute video before filling out the application below. You’ll need to include your YouTube link in your application. Applicants will need to explain their start-up idea, what they feel their unique selling proposition is, and why their product is better than what is already on the market.
For details on the application process, contact the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, 928-428-8590 or email: sbdc@eac.edu.
Prizes: 1st Place — $1,500; 2nd Place — $1,000; 3rd Place — $500.
The winner of the Rim Country Pioneer Pitch will compete in a statewide competition for a $10,000 cash prize.
To give candidates the best “shot” at a win, the EAC Small Business Development Center is offering a workshop series that will help contestants prepare and perfect their pitches. The workshops are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 20; Wednesday, April 27; Wednesday, May 4; and Wednesday, May 11 on the EAC Payson campus, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.
