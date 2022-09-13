Julie and Glenn

Author Julie Bradley and her husband Glen will discuss their world travels at the library Sept. 19. Bradley’s book “Escape from the Ordinary” has more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon, 70% five star.

 Provided photo

The Library Friends of Payson host adventurer and author Julie Bradley and her husband Monday, Sept. 19 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.

Bradley and her husband, Glen, will share stories about their sailing adventures. The two now live in the White Mountains and have turned their wanderlust to land adventures after having lived on a sailboat for seven years.

