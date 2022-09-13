The Library Friends of Payson host adventurer and author Julie Bradley and her husband Monday, Sept. 19 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Bradley and her husband, Glen, will share stories about their sailing adventures. The two now live in the White Mountains and have turned their wanderlust to land adventures after having lived on a sailboat for seven years.
From Force 10 winds in the North Atlantic to the crystal blue waters and native dancers of French Polynesia, the program will open a window into adventures not found in travel brochures. The couple describe terrors and pleasures of living a life of total independence on a sailboat, where even simple decisions can have big consequences.
Julie Bradley is the author of “Escape from the Ordinary” and “Crossing Pirate Waters.”
She served more than 20 years in the Army as a military intelligence officer. She met her husband at Ft. Huachuca, Ariz. After retirement, they purged all their belongings in pursuit of their dream to sail around the world.
The couple currently “pay back” their good fortune by doing volunteer disaster response and humanitarian work for the International and American Red Cross.
She will bring books to sign and sell — they are $15 each and the Bradleys accept cash or credit cards.
The Library Friends of Payson presentation for the community, which is held in the expanded community room of the library, starts with a short business meeting at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to both the business meeting and the presentation. If you have any questions, please call the library at 928-474-9260.
Library Friends of Payson, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, supports the library with programs and materials not covered by the town budget. Visit the Library Friends’ website www.libraryfriendsofpayson.org to learn more.
